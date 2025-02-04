Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:03 04.02.2025

Missile hit on Izium - stark reminder of cost of Russia’s war – ambassador

The Russian occupiers hit the town of Izium with a ballistic missile, resulting in deaths and injuries, which is "another reminder of the price of the war unleashed by Russia," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on X.

“Tragic news from Izium. Russia launched a ballistic missile at the city center, hitting an administrative building and damaging nearby homes. At least 5 killed and more than 20 injured - a stark reminder of the cost of Russia’s war,” Brink said.

