Missile hit on Izium - stark reminder of cost of Russia’s war – ambassador

“Tragic news from Izium. Russia launched a ballistic missile at the city center, hitting an administrative building and damaging nearby homes. At least 5 killed and more than 20 injured - a stark reminder of the cost of Russia’s war,” Brink said.