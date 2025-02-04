Zelenskyy: Dates of visit of Kellogg team being agreed upon

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

There are already working dates for the visit of the team of Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, and the dates and composition of the team are being agreed upon, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

President’s Office [Andriy Yermak] has completed a conversation with Waltz [Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz], and my team had contact with Kellogg yesterday. And we are agreeing on dates, we already have working dates when the American team will arrive. The dates and composition are being agreed upon now, and we are waiting for the team, and we will work together," Zelenskyy told reporters on Tuesday.