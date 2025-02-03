Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:44 03.02.2025

Sybiha calls world for urgent action amid Russia's growing executions of Ukrainian POWs

1 min read
Sybiha calls world for urgent action amid Russia's growing executions of Ukrainian POWs
Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has stated the need for effective international legal tools and concrete steps to hold the perpetrators of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POW) accountable.

"The office of the UN Human Rights Commissioner confirms Russia's growing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. At least 79 cases since the end of August 2024. This could be one of the largest campaigns of intentional POW murder in modern history. These atrocities demand urgent international action," he said on the X social network on Monday.

According to the minister, Russia's horrific executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war demonstrate that Ukraine confronts true beasts.

"The world must not only condemn, but also take urgent action. We need new and effective international legal tools, and concrete steps to hold the perpetrators accountable," he said in the statement.

As reported, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine expressed alarm at a sharp rise in reported executions of Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian armed forces. Since the end of August 2024, the Mission recorded 79 such executions in 24 separate incidents.

Tags: #sybiha

