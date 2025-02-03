Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 03.02.2025

Russian troops increasingly focusing their efforts on capturing Andriivka in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian troops are increasingly focusing their efforts on capturing Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, trying to break through to the village from several fronts, DeepState has reported.

Analysts at the DeepState project say that the Russians are actively attacking the positions of the Ukrainian defence forces north of Andriivka. The Russians are attacking from the areas of Slovianka and Petropavlivka, advancing along the ravines to the Yasenove-Andriivka road.

On the north-eastern outskirts of Andriivka, the Russians have entrenched themselves, and their attempts to advance have intensified. They are moving from Petropavlivka, using dug-in fortifications to get deeper into the village.

"Recently, everyone could observe a ‘red enclave’ [the occupied territories are marked in red on the map - ed.] on the north-eastern outskirts of Andriivka, which some people took as a mistake or a bug. In fact, this reflects the presence and consolidation of Russian infantry on the outskirts of the village, which are coming from different fronts, even through the positions of the defence forces," the message reads.

At the same time, Russian infantry is trying to break through the village of Shevchenko along the engineering and fortification structures that connect it to Andriivka.

"After the first successful attempts to get into Andriivka, the Russians have seen an opportunity to develop this, so they are sending infantry to the slaughter with the task of 'die but make it'."

In addition, the Russians are focusing their efforts on the area between Ulakly and Dachne, which are located south of Andriivka. This may open up new opportunities for further assault on the village, DeepState notes.

Analysts report that the defence of Andriivka remains difficult due to a number of problems, but the Ukrainian military is doing its best to hold back the Russians.

