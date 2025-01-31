Ukraine joins world's largest organization of reserve officers CIOR

Ukraine has acquired associate membership in the world's largest organization of reserve officers of NATO countries (Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve, CIOR), this was officially announced on Friday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"This is a historic step that should have taken place 23 years ago. Joining CIOR opens up new opportunities for Ukraine, first of all – in the development of reserve forces and deepening cooperation with NATO," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

He said Ukraine is ready not only to adopt the best practices of allies, but also to share its own unique experience in training reservists and organizing defense.

CIOR President Colonel Jørn Buø congratulated Ukraine on acquiring associate membership, noting the importance of exchanging knowledge and skills between reservists from NATO and partner countries.

He said they sincerely welcome Ukrainian reservists to their community. There are much to learn from each other, and the exchange of values, knowledge, skills and invaluable real-world experience will benefit all participants and strengthen the foundations of our freedoms and security, the official said.

According to the department, the decision to join Ukraine was unanimously supported by the heads of national associations of reserve officers of the Alliance countries. Currently, among NATO partner countries, only Ukraine, Switzerland and Austria have the status of associate members of CIOR.