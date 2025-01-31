Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:56 31.01.2025

Ukraine joins world's largest organization of reserve officers CIOR

2 min read
Ukraine joins world's largest organization of reserve officers CIOR

Ukraine has acquired associate membership in the world's largest organization of reserve officers of NATO countries (Confédération Interalliée des Officiers de Réserve, CIOR), this was officially announced on Friday at NATO headquarters in Brussels, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

"This is a historic step that should have taken place 23 years ago. Joining CIOR opens up new opportunities for Ukraine, first of all – in the development of reserve forces and deepening cooperation with NATO," Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Brigadier General of Justice Serhiy Melnyk.

He said Ukraine is ready not only to adopt the best practices of allies, but also to share its own unique experience in training reservists and organizing defense.

CIOR President Colonel Jørn Buø congratulated Ukraine on acquiring associate membership, noting the importance of exchanging knowledge and skills between reservists from NATO and partner countries.

He said they sincerely welcome Ukrainian reservists to their community. There are much to learn from each other, and the exchange of values, knowledge, skills and invaluable real-world experience will benefit all participants and strengthen the foundations of our freedoms and security, the official said.

According to the department, the decision to join Ukraine was unanimously supported by the heads of national associations of reserve officers of the Alliance countries. Currently, among NATO partner countries, only Ukraine, Switzerland and Austria have the status of associate members of CIOR.

Tags: #cior #officers #organization

MORE ABOUT

19:47 04.10.2024
Six officers from DPRK killed in missile strike near occupied Donetsk – source

Six officers from DPRK killed in missile strike near occupied Donetsk – source

14:45 07.12.2023
Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

10:49 22.06.2023
Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to participate in Peace Formula implementation, preparation of Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to participate in Peace Formula implementation, preparation of Global Peace Summit

20:49 23.03.2023
Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

18:15 10.03.2022
Largest agricultural associations of Ukraine accepted into European agrarian community - Ukrainian Agri Council

Largest agricultural associations of Ukraine accepted into European agrarian community - Ukrainian Agri Council

10:13 10.03.2022
Govt instructs to carry out early graduation of cadets of Institute of Special Communications of KPI

Govt instructs to carry out early graduation of cadets of Institute of Special Communications of KPI

13:52 27.01.2020
All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

All-Ukrainian NGO Community-Native Donbas created to assist achieving peace in Donbas, reintegration, restoration – Bakhteeva

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD