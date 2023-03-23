Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

A conversation between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and leader of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping is planned, the President's Office and the Foreign Ministry are involved in its organization, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak has said.

"There are plans (of conversation). Both the President's Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - both Yermak and Kuleba - are organizing it. We are proactively proposing, because today there is practically no one except President Zelenskyy to explain the consequences of the incorrect finalization of the war, because the president quite clearly places all the accents among our partners, including among neutral countries," Podoliak said on the air of the telethon.

At the same time, as the adviser to the head of the President's Office noted, there are certain difficulties in organizing negotiations between the two leaders, due to the lack of a clear position from China at the moment on the degree of its participation in the settlement of military issues between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.

"This is quite difficult. There is a question that China has not yet found its new political place. That is, whether it wants to take over the issue of a settlement between Russia and Ukraine, or, nevertheless, it will cautiously stand aside. As I understand China hasn't figured it out for itself yet," he said.

Commenting on the talks between Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, held in Moscow on March 21-22, Podoliak stressed that they did not essentially talk about Ukraine, the Russian war in Ukraine and the Chinese peace plan.

"There is no clear record that they decided to go according to China's plan, that they need to cease fire or force Ukraine to start negotiations. There is no evidence that China and Russia discussed the military component regarding China's ability to help the Russian Federation with weapons. All these negotiations were devoted to economy," the adviser to the head of the President's Office summed up.