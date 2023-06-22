Zelenskyy invites Organization of American States to participate in Peace Formula implementation, preparation of Global Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy invited the Organization of American States to participate in the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the preparation of the Global Peace Summit.

"Our common goal, of all leaders and states that truly value human life, is a world in which violence does not dominate… A world in which the UN Charter is truly respected by everyone. A world in which not only no new frozen conflicts arise, but in which the majority of nations realize that any war is a common global challenge – a threat to the world," he said.

"And have we become closer to such a world since my first address to you? I am sure we have. Although Russian aggression still goes on, although Russia does not stop even in the face of catastrophic crimes of ecocide," Zelenskyy said and told the participants about the undermining of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant by the Russian invaders, as a result of which tens of thousands of people were left without drinking water.

Addressing the leaders of the Organization of American States, the head of state spoke about the Ukrainian Peace Formula and the preparations for the Global Peace Summit related to its implementation.

"There is no alternative to it! Russia has brought war to the territory of our country, Russian missiles and artillery are burning our cities and villages, Russian ecocides are destroying the nature of our country... So to indeed restore peace, we need collective efforts. And of course – in particular, your support, your leadership. I invite you to work with us and all the free nations of the world on implementation of the Peace Formula. And I invite you to join the preparation of the Global Peace Summit," Zelenskyy said.

"We must become a global community in the full sense of this word, so that peace for every nation is fully guaranteed," he said.

"One cannot protect peace on his own, but war cannot overcome the collective desire for peace. May your power become the power of peace, too!" the president said.