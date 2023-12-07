Officers with combat experience in war against Ukraine in coming years to exert major influence over future direction of Russia's military – British intelligence

Russian officers who participated in the Ukrainian-Russian war will have a "major influence over the future direction of Russia's military" in the coming years, according to British intelligence.

"On 1 December 2023, a new intake of Russian officers started their studies at the Russian General Staff Academy. The Russian MOD announced that over 60% of the intake has combat experience. Although it was not specified, the majority have likely gained this experience in Ukraine since 2022," the British intelligence said in its report published on X of the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Thursday.

As noted, students at the academy typically rank between Major and General-Major (equivalent to a one-star General in the NATO system) and are earmarked as having the potential for senior command. While a high proportion of some specialists, such as pilots, deployed on operations in Syria, the Ukraine war means combat experience is now more widespread across this mid-level cadre of Russian officers.

"Over the coming years, this generation is likely to exert major influence over the future direction of Russia's military and whether it implements lessons learned from the war in Ukraine," British military experts said.