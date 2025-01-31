Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:43 31.01.2025

Ukrnafta plans to modernize 362 fuel stations in 2025-2026

2 min read
Ukrnafta plans to modernize 362 fuel stations in 2025-2026

In 2025-2026, PJSC Ukrnafta aims to upgrade 362 fuel stations as part of a comprehensive modernization program. This includes establishing 130 retail stores at stations, external rebranding, and updating 110 Glusco stations, including replacing signage.

"Given the current challenges, growing consumer demands, and global trends in energy efficiency and technological advancement, Ukrnafta is launching a comprehensive program to modernize its fuel station network," the company announced during its Supplier Day presentation on Friday.

The company aims to transform outdated service stations into multifunctional modern infrastructure. A key focus is modernizing retail operations by integrating stores at fuel stations and unifying the network under a single brand. Technical upgrades will enhance productivity, energy efficiency, and compliance with European safety and environmental standards.

In 2024, Ukrnafta equipped 53 stations with full-scale retail stores and rebranding. Plans for 2025 include updating an additional 77 stations.

"We are now looking for market input because our plans are extensive. We need to address the aging assets as some of our equipment has deteriorated, and many Ukrnafta stations are over 30 years old," the company stated.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 547 filling stations – 462 of its own and 85 under management.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to renew operations and modernize the format of its filling stations. Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been offering its own fuel vouchers and NAFTA Cards, which are sold to both legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.

Tags: #ukrnafta #modernize

MORE ABOUT

12:44 08.05.2025
Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

Ukrnafta shuts down illegal tie-in into oil pipeline at Velykobubnivske field in Sumy region

15:00 25.04.2025
Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

Ukrnafta oil producer adds 113 new units of specialized equipment, vehicles since early 2025

17:52 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

Ukrnafta joins UN Global Compact

16:47 22.04.2025
Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

Ukrnafta ready to sue for rejection of its bid for building almost 70 MW of capacity at tender – commission head

12:49 17.04.2025
Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

12:49 15.04.2025
Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

Ukraine's Ukrnafta oil company trains its own ai models using 65 years of oil and gas data

16:41 11.04.2025
Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

Ukrnafta, 2 other bidders rejected in Ukraine's first competitive tender for new power generation capacity

16:24 08.04.2025
Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

Ukrnafta to develop Oleska hydrocarbon block in place of Nadra Ukrainy subsidiary

13:23 01.04.2025
Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

10:38 27.03.2025
Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

Ukrainian law enforcers refer UAH 13.8 bln Ukrnafta embezzlement case to court

HOT NEWS

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

LATEST

Kallas announces EU political decision on creation of tribunal for crimes of Russia’s aggression

Poroshenko: Ratification of agreement is attempt to overcome crisis in relations between Ukraine and USA

American Robert Prevost becomes new Pope

Zelenskyy discusses cooperation prospects with Merz

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Cardinals elect new Pope at conclave

EU to allocate EUR 1 bln for Ukraine's defense industry on Fri

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen discuss further steps for Ukraine's accession into European Union

Trump says he will talk to Zelenskyy, USA appreciates Rada ratification of fossil fuel deal

As of 16:00, more clashes recorded on front than in previous days

AD
AD