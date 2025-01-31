Ukrnafta plans to modernize 362 fuel stations in 2025-2026

In 2025-2026, PJSC Ukrnafta aims to upgrade 362 fuel stations as part of a comprehensive modernization program. This includes establishing 130 retail stores at stations, external rebranding, and updating 110 Glusco stations, including replacing signage.

"Given the current challenges, growing consumer demands, and global trends in energy efficiency and technological advancement, Ukrnafta is launching a comprehensive program to modernize its fuel station network," the company announced during its Supplier Day presentation on Friday.

The company aims to transform outdated service stations into multifunctional modern infrastructure. A key focus is modernizing retail operations by integrating stores at fuel stations and unifying the network under a single brand. Technical upgrades will enhance productivity, energy efficiency, and compliance with European safety and environmental standards.

In 2024, Ukrnafta equipped 53 stations with full-scale retail stores and rebranding. Plans for 2025 include updating an additional 77 stations.

"We are now looking for market input because our plans are extensive. We need to address the aging assets as some of our equipment has deteriorated, and many Ukrnafta stations are over 30 years old," the company stated.

Ukrnafta is Ukraine's largest oil extraction company and operates a national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company took over the management of Glusco assets, and now operates 547 filling stations – 462 of its own and 85 under management.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to renew operations and modernize the format of its filling stations. Since February 2023, Ukrnafta has been offering its own fuel vouchers and NAFTA Cards, which are sold to both legal entities and individuals through Ukrnafta-Postach LLC.

Ukrnafta holds 92 licenses for industrial development of fields. It has 1,832 oil and 154 gas production wells on its balance.

The largest shareholder in Ukrnafta is Naftogaz Ukrainy, which holds a 50% plus one share.

In November 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer the corporate rights of the company, previously owned by private shareholders, to the state. The Ministry of Defense now oversees these shares.