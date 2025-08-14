UKRNAFTA launches charity project "Good morning, Ukraine!"

UKRNAFTA has started a fundraiser for UAH 4,000,000 to support the Boryviter Military School, which has been training military personnel free of charge for over three years in 12 areas, including UAV control, work with military communications and electronic warfare, topography, and military management.

Since 2022, the school's instructors have trained over 31,000 fighters who today defend Ukrainian cities and neutralize enemy drones and equipment.

The purpose of the collection is to purchase drones, communications equipment, simulators, training equipment, as well as to finance free training for the military.

"This project is about knowledge that saves lives and about our common goal to ensure that good morning is in every corner of the country," notes Acting Chairman of the Board Yuriy Tkachuk.

As part of the project, UAH 5 from each coffee sold at UKRNAFTA filling stations will be directed to the needs of the school. 25 unique designs of coffee cups with symbols of cities and regions of Ukraine were created for the initiative.

"Ukrnafta" is the largest oil producing company in Ukraine, is the operator of the national network of filling stations. In March 2024, the company entered the management of Glusco assets and operates a total of 545 filling stations - 461 of its own and 84 under management.

The company is implementing a comprehensive program to resume operations and update the format of its network of gas stations. Since February 2023, it has been issuing its own fuel coupons and "NAFTAKarta" cards, which are sold to legal entities and individuals through LLC "Ukrnafta-Postach".

The largest shareholder of "Ukrnafta" is NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" with a share of 50% + 1 share.

In November 2022, the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine decided to transfer to the state a share of the corporate rights of the company, which belonged to private owners and is now managed by the Ministry of Defense.