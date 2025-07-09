Ukrnafta plans to build 420 MW gas generation, large CCHP project in 2026 - company head of at URC2025

PJSC Ukrnafta which is part of the Naftogaz Group is implementing six projects of gas piston and gas turbine plants for 420 MW and plans to build a CCHP system (Combined Cooling, Heating, and Power, i.e. production of electricity, heat and cold from a single source) for 250 MW, said acting director of the company Yuriy Tkachuk.

"Our portfolio is 420 MW of generating capacity. These are six large projects that combine gas piston and gas turbine technologies. In addition, we will build a large CCHP project of 250 MW. All the assets that we aim to install will be installed in 2026," Tkachuk said during a panel discussion on investing in energy sustainability and the recovery of Ukraine as part of URC2025 in Rome on Wednesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports from the scene.

According to him, all the capacities are renewable, they are being installed in the central, eastern and western parts of Ukraine, and the electricity will be generated using associated gas during extraction.

"Thus, we will support our energy system through these projects," Tkachuk noted.

He added that after the transfer of Ukrnafta to the state in 2022, "we have begun to develop its new history."

As Tkachuk emphasized, Ukrnafta currently provides 99% of oil product supplies to the Ministry of Defense, and despite this, it has launched a new direction, namely electricity production, which is very important in the context of the significant destruction of the Russian Federation's energy capacities.

"Thanks to international financial institutions, the states of Norway, Sweden, Germany, our state and government, we have launched a distributed electricity generation project," the head of Ukrnafta emphasized.