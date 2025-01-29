Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:38 29.01.2025

Zelenskyy believes drone training direction to be developed in Ukrainian universities

1 min read
Zelenskyy believes drone training direction to be developed in Ukrainian universities
Photo: National Guard

Ukraine is working on drone training courses in higher education institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions.

This is how he answered the question of whether it is possible to introduce a drone training course into the program of the subject of defense of Ukraine. "We are working on this direction. The leadership of Lviv Land Academy has recently changed. The direction will be developed there, we have such agreements with the new leadership," Zelenskyy said.

The president also said this direction is beginning to develop on the basis of Zhytomyr higher educational institution.

"I think, this direction will also be developed in our other higher educational institutions," the president said.

Tags: #drones #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

20:59 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

17:49 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

15:42 06.05.2025
205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

205 soldiers return to Ukraine from Russian captivity – Zelenskyy

10:38 06.05.2025
Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

Scholz to Zelenskyy: Ukraine can count on Germany

09:12 06.05.2025
Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

Zelenskyy during meeting with Ukrainians in Czech Republic: Justice important for restoration of Ukraine, for people's desire to live here

19:46 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

18:14 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

17:39 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

15:59 05.05.2025
Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

Zelenskyy meeting with reps of leading defense companies in Czech Republic

17:46 03.05.2025
Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

Zelenskyy: USA has repeatedly received Russia's justifications for continuing war

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy instructs Defense Ministry, MFA to intensify cooperation with partners in production of interceptor drones

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Zelenskyy congratulates Merz on his election as German Chancellor

LATEST

Klympush-Tsintsadze: We count on new German govt to increase support for Ukraine, particularly in military sector

Court extends Kolomoisky's arrest in case of contract murder of Serhiy Karpenko – TV

Three killed in Sumy already: man and boy die in hospital – city council secretary

MFA opens exhibition of latest models of weapons, military equipment of Ukrainian production

Yermak congratulates US Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine on start of diplomatic mission

Invaders shoot three Ukrainian POWs, investigation launched – Prosecutor General’s Office

Parish of St. Nicholas Church in Kyiv asks Zelenskyy to facilitate its transfer to religious community

Shmyhal: Ukraine determined to win peace that to come after end of war

Child killed in ballistic missile strike on outskirts of Sumy, six injured, most of them children

Rescuers evacuate 50 people from territory of Sumy region – SES

AD
AD