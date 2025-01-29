Zelenskyy believes drone training direction to be developed in Ukrainian universities

Photo: National Guard

Ukraine is working on drone training courses in higher education institutions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during a conversation with cadets and lyceum students of 18 military educational institutions.

This is how he answered the question of whether it is possible to introduce a drone training course into the program of the subject of defense of Ukraine. "We are working on this direction. The leadership of Lviv Land Academy has recently changed. The direction will be developed there, we have such agreements with the new leadership," Zelenskyy said.

The president also said this direction is beginning to develop on the basis of Zhytomyr higher educational institution.

"I think, this direction will also be developed in our other higher educational institutions," the president said.