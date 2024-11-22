Facts

17:36 22.11.2024

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

1 min read
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) resolution imposing sanctions on 28 Russian individuals and three entities registered in the United States and the Cayman Islands.

Corresponding decree No. 778/2024 is published on the president's official website.

The document specifies that sanctions against the individuals are imposed for a period of ten years.

Similarly, ten-year sanctions were imposed on the following companies: Alpha Bravo Aviation LLC and G200 203 LLC, registered in the United States, and Cascade Holdings, registered in the Cayman Islands.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:06 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

Zelenskyy presents state awards to paratroopers

20:24 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy thanks USA for imposing new sanctions against Russia

18:29 21.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

Zelenskyy discusses with UK delegation building up technological capabilities of AFU

21:01 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

Zelenskyy: Info escalation about some special danger, which was today, only helps Russia

20:36 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

Zelenskyy discusses Ukraine's financial resilience with World Bank's Managing Director of Operations

15:37 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

Zelenskyy, Tusk agree to meet before year end

14:47 20.11.2024
Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

Zelenskyy in interview with FoxNews: Ukraine's own weapons not enough to win and survive

21:20 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

Zelenskyy confident in ‘establishing processes’ with Trump team

21:18 19.11.2024
We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

We’re implementing ‘cultural Ramstein’ format for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

21:11 19.11.2024
Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

Zelenskyy presents ten points of Internal Resilience Plan to parliament

AD

HOT NEWS

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Ukraine seeking to obtain THAAD or upgrade Patriot after Russia's attack with new missile – source

Budanov: Russia was to produce two test samples of Kedr missile as of Oct

Two dead, 10 injured amid enemy UAV attack in Sumy

LATEST

NASAMS air defense systems that Canada helped buy are already in Ukraine – Canadian Defense Minister

Syrsky, Radakin discuss personnel training, military aid

Intelligence confirms development of Russia's document on dividing Ukraine: Kremlin's strategic goal is complete occupation of our state

Ballistic missile strike on Ukraine is political signal from Moscow – Estonian Defense Ministry

Counting on support from Western partners do not come true – Ukrainian Ambassador to Brazil on results of G20 summit

Situation in Donetsk direction is possibly most difficult in recent times, enemy planning offensive in Zaporizhia

Russia transfers some North Korean forces to Belgorod region

DPRK transfers artillery systems, MLRS to Russia

Ukraine starts meetings with partners on new air defense systems after Russian strike

Stefanchuk on visit to Canada, to participate in Intl Security Forum, NATO PA session

AD
AD
AD
AD