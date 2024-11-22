Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 28 Russian nationals, 3 U.S. and Cayman Islands entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy enacted a National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) resolution imposing sanctions on 28 Russian individuals and three entities registered in the United States and the Cayman Islands.

Corresponding decree No. 778/2024 is published on the president's official website.

The document specifies that sanctions against the individuals are imposed for a period of ten years.

Similarly, ten-year sanctions were imposed on the following companies: Alpha Bravo Aviation LLC and G200 203 LLC, registered in the United States, and Cascade Holdings, registered in the Cayman Islands.