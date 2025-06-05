JYSK opens new store in Zhytomyr, renovates facility in Khmelnytsky

The international home goods chain JYSK on Thursday opened a new store in Zhytomyr and renovated a retail outlet in Khmelnytsky in a new format, the company's press service told Interfax-Ukraine.

"It is important for us to be where our customers are. Both new stores are a response to demand and convenience for residents of actively developing areas. We are grateful to our customers for their trust and are happy to open the 108th store in the country," commented Country Director JYSK in Ukraine Yevhen Ivanytsia.

The new store in Zhytomyr became the third facility of the chain in the city and the first separately located.

In Khmelnytsky, a store in the Woodmall shopping mall was renovated. It was reorganized in accordance with the 3.0 Compact concept. The sales area remained unchanged (832 sq m), the warehouse area is 175 sq m, and the office space occupied 32 sq m.

Currently, JYSK operates in 37 cities in Ukraine, and the online store jysk.ua also operates. The company's staff in Ukraine is over 800 people.

JYSK is part of the family-owned Lars Larsen Group with over 3,500 stores in 50 countries.

JYSK's revenue in the 2023/2024 financial year was EUR5.6 billion.