10:28 21.11.2024

Stefanishyna on statement of ex-EC President Juncker: ideas about 'partial membership' of Ukraine in EU unproductive

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna believes that ideas about "partial membership" of Ukraine in the European Union are unproductive and is confident that full integration will contribute to strengthening the EU security and defense capability.

"Ukraine will become a full member of the European Union. This has been repeatedly confirmed by the EU itself and the leaders of the member states, legally recorded in the EU decision to open negotiations," Stefanishyna told Interfax-Ukraine, commenting on the idea of ​​former European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker about "partial membership" in the EU for Ukraine.

She noted that, in parallel, Ukraine is setting itself the goal of sectoral integration, which will allow it to take advantage of all the benefits that participation in the EU internal market provides, even before official accession.

The Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that the European Commission supports Ukraine's aspirations, and the parties are jointly formulating a list of specific steps and measures to deepen integration.

"At the same time, ideas about 'partial membership' do not seem productive. Moreover, this may undermine both the spirit and the goals of EU enlargement. By submitting an application, Ukraine has given the EU enlargement process a new lease of life. We must work together to maintain the high dynamics of the process and restore trust in it. This is the expectation not only of Ukraine, but of all candidate countries. Today, enlargement is the security and geopolitical strength of the European Union," Stefanishyna added.

The Deputy Prime Minister also stated that Ukraine has never asked for exceptions or concessions for itself, and with the start of the war, it not only continued, but also accelerated the implementation of reforms, including in such critically important issues as the rule of law and the prevention of corruption.

"And I am sure that Ukraine, where the history of Europe is being written today, will shape the future of the United Europe on an equal footing, together with its partners. This is in the interests of the EU. Our full integration will contribute to strengthening the EU's security and defense capability, economic prosperity and achieving the strategic autonomy of the European Union," she concluded.

As reported earlier in November, former President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker put forward the idea of ​​"partial membership" in the EU for Ukraine, which envisages that Ukraine will participate in some of the internal processes in the European Union and meetings, but will not have voting rights.

