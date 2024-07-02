Economy

19:08 02.07.2024

Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is currently working to obtain consent from the European Union on the issue of increasing electricity imports to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The head of government [on Tuesday] reported on measures to protect energy facilities: active protection, electronic warfare and the rest. He reported on restoration and on our work with European partners to expand the import of electricity to Ukraine. Now we are completely choosing the volume of imports, agreed with the EU, and I am grateful to all neighbors for this help," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

According to him, "we are doing everything to increase these imports, and this must be a European decision."

"Our officials are working on the appropriate consent [of the European Union]," the president said.

Tags: #electricity #partners #import

MORE ABOUT

20:31 02.07.2024
Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

Ukraine ready to work with any political forces in case of their victory in elections in partner states – Kuleba

10:48 01.07.2024
Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

Zelenskyy: In coming weeks we will continue communication with partners to obtain permission to strike Russian airfields

14:11 19.06.2024
Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

Situation with electricity supply to improve in Aug – head of State Energy Inspectorate

20:39 13.06.2024
DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

DTEK, Honeywell sign strategic partnership agreement at URC24

20:37 12.06.2024
Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

Due to bad weather in Ukraine on Wednesday evening, over 81,000 subscribers in 360 settlements without power – Energy Ministry

20:11 11.06.2024
Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

Ukrnafta limits electricity consumption

19:21 07.06.2024
Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

Ukrenergo to attract loan from KfW for reconstruction of substation in Lviv region

09:22 07.06.2024
Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

Electricity limits increased in Kyiv – Yasno

15:14 04.06.2024
Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

Shmyhal: Saving electricity will be part of our daily lives in coming years

20:36 03.06.2024
Exports of goods from Ukraine in May decrease by only 0.5% compared to April, while imports decrease by 7% – trade rep

Exports of goods from Ukraine in May decrease by only 0.5% compared to April, while imports decrease by 7% – trade rep

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

IMF board approves allocation of $2.2 bln fifth tranche to Ukraine under EFF program

PrivatBank's supervisory board starts selecting new board chairman

Ukraine could overcome winter with least possible power outages – head of Energy Inspectorate

LATEST

Currency relief from NBU doesn't solve problems of large businesses – Metinvest top manager

KFC opens 60th restaurant in Ukraine

NBU cancels licenses, expels seven NFIs from public register, and reduced number of licenses for seven more

Govt improves project of preferential mortgage loans for IDPs – Ministry of Reintegration

DTEK Energy invests approximately UAH 1.4 bln of its own funds in restoration of its TTPs over six months – company

Ukrzaliznytsia launches container, piggyback trains to German port of Duisberg

Zelenskyy announces intensification of govt efforts to increase electricity imports from EU

Fiala: Thanks to govt support, more and more Czech companies participating in Ukraine's reconstruction

Regional energy companies will apply three stages of hourly power outage schedules on Tuesday from 13:00 to 24:00 - Ukrenergo

Ukraine can create new stock exchange with participation of state banks and intl finance institutions – IMF

AD
AD
AD
AD