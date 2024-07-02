Zelenskyy announces govt's intensified work to increase electricity imports from EU

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is currently working to obtain consent from the European Union on the issue of increasing electricity imports to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said following a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"The head of government [on Tuesday] reported on measures to protect energy facilities: active protection, electronic warfare and the rest. He reported on restoration and on our work with European partners to expand the import of electricity to Ukraine. Now we are completely choosing the volume of imports, agreed with the EU, and I am grateful to all neighbors for this help," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address.

According to him, "we are doing everything to increase these imports, and this must be a European decision."

"Our officials are working on the appropriate consent [of the European Union]," the president said.