Zelneskyy: Ukraine intends to build up to 1 GW of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024, another 4 GW in coming years

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at the opening ceremony of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin, said that Ukraine, with the help of partners, intends to build up to 1 gigawatt of gas-fired flexible generation in 2024 and another 4 gigawatts in the coming years.

According to him, one of the elements for the normal functioning of Ukraine’s energy sector is high, efficient, decentralized, maneuverable gas generation, which can solve the issue of energy shortages today, and tomorrow will be transferred to water and balance the new “green” energy.

“In this industry, European and, in particular, German companies are technology leaders. Right in this industry, we have a clear plan to build up to 1 gigawatt of capacity this year,” he said.

At the same time, as Zelenskyy emphasized, “we need to talk not only about the future, we need to solve problems today.”

“Today there is a war. Today it is necessary to build up to 1 gigawatt of power and another 4 gigawatts in the coming years,” Zelenskyy said.