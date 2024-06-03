Exports of goods from Ukraine in May decrease by only 0.5% compared to April, while imports decrease by 7% – trade rep

Exports of goods from Ukraine in May 2024 amounted to $3.34 billion, which is only 0.5% less than in April, despite a reduction in its physical terms by 6.9%, to 12.2 million tonnes, Deputy Minister of Economy, Trade Representative of Ukraine Taras Kachka said.

"This is primarily due to the fact that in May the export of grain products from last year's harvest traditionally decreases. Thus, in May of this year, the export of corn is 452,000 tonnes less than in April (3.6 million tonnes), and wheat some 285,000 tonnes less (1.6 million tonnes)," he said on Facebook.

According to him, imports of goods decreased in May by 7% compared to April and amounted to $5.1 billion.

Kachka noted a significant increase in metallurgy exports: semi-finished products some 184,000 tonnes, or 40% compared to April; flat rolled products some 117,000 tonnes, or 17% more, seamless pipes some 51,000, or 50.2%.

In this regard, the Trade Representative of Ukraine noted the importance of the proclamation adopted by President Biden on May 31 of this year, with which he continued the exemption of Ukrainian steel from duties on the basis of Article 232.

"The exemption also applies to steel produced in the EU from Ukrainian raw materials. By the way, the EU's autonomous measures also provide for the exemption of Ukrainian steel from the protective duty in the EU. This gives us great opportunities for the integration of the Ukrainian mining and metals industry into the industry of the EU and the United States," Kachka said noting the extreme importance of this component of Ukrainian trade policy.

He added that exports by mode of transport reflect general trends in goods: 8.5 million tonnes were exported by sea in May, which is 1 million less than in April, then exports by road increased by 10.7%, to 896,000 tonnes.

The trade representative also drew attention to geographic trends. In particular, the growth of exports to the EU by 1.7% compared to April, to $1.867 billion, including to Poland by 12%, to $365.8 million, while exports to China May was 30% less than in April $256 million. Kachka explained that this is due to the fact that the main export product to China is corn.

According to him, exports to India increased by 85%, to $148 million, and the lion's share of exports to this country is sunflower oil. Exports of this product in May increased by 13.7% and amounted to 714,000 tonnes, Kachka said.