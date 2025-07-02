National Bank restores full-fledged supervision over compliance with FX limits, capital standards

Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is canceling temporary relaxations of liability for violations of foreign-exchange currency limits and prudential standards introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Given the current state of the banking sector, temporary features of applying measures of influence to banks and responsible persons of banking groups for violations of open currency position limits and prudential standards that arose since the start of the full-scale war and were caused by the negative consequences of the Russian Federation's military aggression are being canceled," the regulator reported on its website on Wednesday.

It is noted that banks that have violations as of July 3, 2025, will not be subject to enforcement measures provided that they submit a plan to maintain or restore the capital level to the NBU within three months and further implement this plan. At the same time, such banks are required to comply with the established restrictions in their activities.

"In addition, the norm is canceled, according to which a bank that has violated the limit of the total long open currency position is deprived of the opportunity to participate in a transaction with the National Bank of Ukraine for the purchase and sale of US dollars for 10 days," the NBU added.

It is explained that this norm was introduced as an incentive for banks to comply with the currency position limits in conditions of limited application of standard enforcement measures.

Since full-fledged supervision is currently being restored, the need to maintain such additional incentives has disappeared.