Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:59 02.07.2025

National Bank restores full-fledged supervision over compliance with FX limits, capital standards

2 min read
National Bank restores full-fledged supervision over compliance with FX limits, capital standards
Photo: https://bank.gov.ua/

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) is canceling temporary relaxations of liability for violations of foreign-exchange currency limits and prudential standards introduced after the start of the full-scale invasion.

"Given the current state of the banking sector, temporary features of applying measures of influence to banks and responsible persons of banking groups for violations of open currency position limits and prudential standards that arose since the start of the full-scale war and were caused by the negative consequences of the Russian Federation's military aggression are being canceled," the regulator reported on its website on Wednesday.

It is noted that banks that have violations as of July 3, 2025, will not be subject to enforcement measures provided that they submit a plan to maintain or restore the capital level to the NBU within three months and further implement this plan. At the same time, such banks are required to comply with the established restrictions in their activities.

"In addition, the norm is canceled, according to which a bank that has violated the limit of the total long open currency position is deprived of the opportunity to participate in a transaction with the National Bank of Ukraine for the purchase and sale of US dollars for 10 days," the NBU added.

It is explained that this norm was introduced as an incentive for banks to comply with the currency position limits in conditions of limited application of standard enforcement measures.

Since full-fledged supervision is currently being restored, the need to maintain such additional incentives has disappeared.

Tags: #national_bank #limits

MORE ABOUT

18:29 26.05.2025
NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

NBU: 2014 moratorium on interest for military personnel may limit their access to loans, requires objective assessment

11:55 26.03.2025
National Bank rates Ukraine's transition to new MTPL insurance rules as excellent – First Dpty Governor

National Bank rates Ukraine's transition to new MTPL insurance rules as excellent – First Dpty Governor

18:45 07.01.2025
Ukraine's intl reserves grow by 9.7% in Dec – National Bank

Ukraine's intl reserves grow by 9.7% in Dec – National Bank

16:21 30.11.2024
National Bank awaits IMF Board decision on $1.1 bln tranche in second decade of Dec

National Bank awaits IMF Board decision on $1.1 bln tranche in second decade of Dec

14:33 09.09.2024
Ukraine's National Bank limits card payments abroad for real estate, watches, jewelry, precious metals

Ukraine's National Bank limits card payments abroad for real estate, watches, jewelry, precious metals

14:07 06.12.2023
National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

National Bank, govt sign updated memo for second review of IMF EFF arrangement – NBU governor

19:55 10.11.2023
NBU halves period for returning FX earnings from export of grains and oilseeds to 90 days

NBU halves period for returning FX earnings from export of grains and oilseeds to 90 days

21:11 07.02.2023
National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

National Bank of Moldova slashes base rate again, this time 3 pp to 17%

15:36 13.04.2021
Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

Ukraine's Justice Ministry to attract advisor to defend NBU in $300 mln dispute in the United States

14:12 17.01.2020
Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

Ukrainian govt's policy helps bolster Ukraine's economy – IMF representative office

HOT NEWS

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

Ukraine receives 9th tranche of $500 mln from IMF to cover priority budget needs – Shmyhal

Ukraine's Naftogaz moves to enforce $1.37 bln arbitration award against Gazprom

Ukraine to be fully supplied with gas for 2025/2026 heating season – Energy Minister

LATEST

Ukraine preparing new sanctions – Zelenskyy

Dairy products continue to rise in price in June 2025, except for cheapest segment – analysts

Ukraine to legislatively expand Unified Database of Real Estate Transactions by year end – program with IMF

IMF makes minor revisions to adverse scenario in updated EFF for Ukraine, warns of potential deterioration

Chernyshov appeals bail set at UAH 120 million

Umerov announces launch of program for joint weapons production in Ukraine, countries of Ramstein

Integrity, compliance verification of chairman, members of NSSMC extended for month – Arrangement with IMF

Shmyhal discusses reforms in Ukraine with OECD Secretary General

Gas, electricity tariffs for households are half of market prices – IMF

IMF rejects possibility of budget financing of gas imports

AD
AD