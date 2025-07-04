Grain export rates at start of 2025/2026 MY 12 times lower than last year

As of July 4, Ukraine had exported 60,000 tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2025/2026 marketing year (July-June), the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food reported, citing data from the State Customs Service.

According to the report, as of July 5 last year, the total shipment figure was 718,000 tonnes.

At the same time, in terms of crops, wheat has already been exported in the new season in the amount of 25,000 tonnes (in the 2024/2025 marketing year – 245,000 tonnes), barley – no exports (3,000 tonnes), corn – 34,000 tonnes (468,000 tonnes).

Total exports of Ukrainian flour as of July 4 are estimated at 500 tonnes (in 2024/2025 MY – 1,100 tonnes), in particular wheat – 500 tonnes (1,100 tonnes).