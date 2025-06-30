Ukraine increases imports of transformers by 2.4 times in Jan-May, mainly from China

Imports of transformers, inductors and chokes to Ukraine in January-May 2025 increased by 2.4 times, year-over-year, to $390.8 million, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

As per the data, China remains the largest supplier of these products to Ukraine – during this period, it was imported for $321.5 million (82.3% of all imports of these goods), while a year earlier, transformers and chokes were imported from this country for $85.5 million (52%), i.e. imports increased by 3.8 times.

In addition, transformers were imported from Germany ($19.4 million) and Turkey ($14.6 million), while in January-May 2024 imports from Turkey amounted to $37.4 million, from Italy – $5.6 million.

In particular, in May, imports of this equipment increased by 87.5% compared to the same month last year, but decreased by 4.5% compared to April this year, to $52.7 million.

At the same time, Ukraine exported transformers, inductors and chokes for $10.9 million in January-May of this year against $7.3 million last year, mainly supplying them to Germany, Hungary and Poland.

As reported with reference to the State Customs Service, imports of transformers, inductors and chokes to Ukraine in 2024 more than doubled compared to 2023, to $596.11 million, while imports from China were 2.5 times more, by $400.48 million.