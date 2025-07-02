Dairy products continue to rise in price in June 2025, except for cheapest segment – analysts

In Ukraine, in June 2025, milk in film, kefir in carton packages and glass, acid-set cheese and Suluguni cheese became cheaper, while the rest of the dairy products became more expensive, the Milk Producers Association reported.

The industry association noted that pasteurized milk with a fat content of up to 2.6% in film in June 2025 cost an average of UAH 45.65/kg, which is 75 kopecks (2% less) less compared to the previous month, but UAH 6.48 (17% more) more compared to the same period last year.

Pasteurized milk with a fat content of up to 2.6% in a plastic bottle cost an average of UAH 63.81/kg, which is 21 kopecks (0.3% more) more compared to May and UAH 12.29/kg (24% more) more compared to June 2024. Kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in film cost an average of UAH 55.54/kg, which is 37 kopecks (1% more) more than a month ago and UAH 7.98 (17% more) more than the price of June last year.

Sour cream with a fat content of 15% in glasses cost an average of UAH 191.13/kg, which is UAH 4.04 (2% more) more compared to the previous month and UAH 51.17/kg (37% more) more compared to the same period last year.

The average price of drinking yogurt from 1.6% to 2.8% in plastic bottles was UAH 116.44/kg and was higher by UAH 2.15 (1.9% more) compared to May and by UAH 23.24 (25% more) compared to the price a year ago.

The average price of acid-set cheese with a fat content of 9% was UAH 279.80/kg and was UAH 7.39 (3% less) lower than the average price of the previous month, but UAH 56.50 (25% more) higher than the price in June last year.

Butter with a fat content of 72.5% to 73% of domestic production costs an average of UAH 584.82/kg, which is UAH 11.18 (1.9% more) more than the previous month and UAH 162.63 (39% more) more expensive than a year ago.

Dutch cheese with a fat content of 45% cost an average of UAH 590.64/kg. Compared to the previous month, the product increased in price by UAH 12.77 (2% more), and compared to last year, it increased in price by UAH 139.41 (31% more).

The average price of Gouda cheese with a fat content of 45% from Ukrainian companies was on average at UAH 593.14/kg, exceeding the price of the previous month by UAH 5.74 (1% more), and last June - by UAH 131.50 (28% more).

Over the past month, pasteurized milk with a fat content of up to 2.6% in film, kefir with a fat content of 2.5% in carton packages and glass, acid-set cheese with a fat content of 9% and Suluguni cheese have become cheaper in Ukraine. Prices for other dairy products in the consumer basket either remained unchanged or increased by an average of 2.9%, noted Association analyst Heorhiy Kukhaleishvili, whose words are quoted in the report.