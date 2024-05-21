Economy

18:17 21.05.2024

PM instructs Energy Ministry, Ukrenergo to develop draft resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity

1 min read
Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal instructed the Ministry of Energy and National Energy Company Ukrenergo to develop a draft government resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers from electricity.

"The situation in the energy sector is difficult. Due to a significant deficit, we continue to import record amounts of electricity from Europe. But imports do not make it possible to cover losses from Russian terror. Therefore, Ukrenergo is forced to resort to hourly blackouts for enterprises and citizens," Shmyhal said in Telegram channel based on the results of the government meeting on Tuesday.

According to him, the conscious position of each consumer is now crucial, and it is also important that the consumer shutdown schedules are rational, fair and uniform.

"The Ministry of Energy and Ukrenergo have been instructed to develop a draft corresponding government resolution on fair schedules for disconnecting consumers. This document should also contain a list of facilities critical to the government that require priority power supply, and the order of distribution of maximum power among other consumers that are not included in the list of critically important ones," Shmyhal said.

Tags: #shmyhal

