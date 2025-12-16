Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:45 16.12.2025

Ukrainian cheeses continue to lose share of domestic market – analysts

2 min read
Ukrainian cheeses continue to lose share of domestic market – analysts

December is traditionally one of the most successful months for Ukrainian cheese producers in terms of sales, but in 2025, not all companies in the industry can boast of positive dynamics, the analytical publication Infagro reported.

"Although cheese consumption in Ukraine has probably increased, the majority of the growth was due to imported products," the analysts noted. They added that this is due to the significant price advantage of European cheeses.

Importers purchase products in EU countries at a much lower price than production costs in Ukraine. According to experts, the cost will not increase in the near future.

The agency noted that, although not as much as predicted, cheese imports to Ukraine increased in November. Compared to October, imports increased by 10%. Imports of "white" cheeses increased by 4%. Meanwhile, imports of processed cheeses decreased by 18%.

Experts hope that import growth will be more active in December, as it was last year.

They noted that cheese consumption in Ukraine has not yet returned to pre-war levels, making it difficult for domestic producers to compete. According to analysts, sales of semi-hard cheeses on the domestic market will be 17% lower in 2025 than in 2021. Meanwhile, the average Ukrainian consumes about 2 kg of semi-hard cheese per year, about a quarter of which is European-made.

"Exports of semi-hard cheeses from Ukraine remain half as high as imports. At the same time, export prices exceed import prices. In November, exports of processed cheese products sharply decreased to the lowest level since the beginning of the year," stated Infagro.

Tags: #producers #cheese

MORE ABOUT

16:36 20.11.2025
Ukrainian cheeses increasingly lose to imported analogues – analysts

Ukrainian cheeses increasingly lose to imported analogues – analysts

17:42 20.06.2025
Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

Dominance of imported cheese causes significant harm to domestic cheesemakers

11:37 21.02.2025
Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

Expensive Ukrainian cheese in Jan provokes significant increase in imports

10:53 22.01.2025
Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

Ukrainian cheese producers may lose their domestic market due to growth of cheaper imports

12:36 16.08.2024
Coca-Cola Foundation, through URCS, provides farmers in Kharkiv and Kherson regions with two-wheel tractors, greenhouse for $300,000

Coca-Cola Foundation, through URCS, provides farmers in Kharkiv and Kherson regions with two-wheel tractors, greenhouse for $300,000

19:31 19.07.2024
Cheese export 7%, imports 3% up in Jan-June – analysts

Cheese export 7%, imports 3% up in Jan-June – analysts

09:44 01.11.2023
Second Ukrainian manganese ore producer suspends operations

Second Ukrainian manganese ore producer suspends operations

12:28 09.03.2022
Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

Finland's Valio, Paulig leaving Russian market

12:16 28.12.2021
Milk producers ask president to fix gas tariff at UAH 32,000/1,000 cubic meters

Milk producers ask president to fix gas tariff at UAH 32,000/1,000 cubic meters

17:21 13.01.2021
Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

Cheese imports to Ukraine almost double in 2020

HOT NEWS

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

LATEST

Ukrainian business calls for revisions to bill on control over production, circulation of tobacco raw materials

Demand for passenger cars from China in Ukraine nearly quintuples in Nov – Ukrautoprom

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

Over 162 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukrainian maritime corridor – Kuleba

Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to launch first monthly import auctions in Jan 2026 for 804 MW

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

AMCU asked to oblige ARMA to eliminate discriminatory requirements in competition for IDS Ukraine assets

AD
AD