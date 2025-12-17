Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:41 17.12.2025

NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

3 min read
NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) supports the law on the development of financial inclusion and wants it to take effect as soon as possible. The NBU does not know why the president has delayed signing the law, the regulator said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

"As a party that was directly involved in its development and advocacy, the National Bank is interested in the entry into force of the law adopted by the Verkhovna Rada in early June of this year and sent to the president for signature. We recognize the importance of financial inclusion and have addressed this issue for many years," the regulator said in response to an information request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The NBU clarified that the reasons for the delay in signing the law are unknown to the regulator, which does not have the opportunity to influence this process, even hypothetically.

The National Bank recalled that the aforementioned law clarifies its mandate and obligation to promote financial inclusion. It also introduces the concept of a "financial inclusion bank" (FIB) and the possibility of operating with a limited banking license.

The NBU noted that owners of large retail chains, gas station chains, pharmacies, and postal companies, who already have experience servicing a significant number of clients and an extensive network of locations, may be interested in obtaining a limited banking license.

Regarding Ukrposhta's previously announced intention to create a FIB based on the First Investment Bank (PIN Bank), which has become state-owned, the National Bank stated that, should an application be received, it would be considered in accordance with the current licensing requirements.

The regulator emphasized that investors in any bank must confirm that the institution has the financial capacity to maintain its capital and liquidity throughout its operational period, and that it is engaged in profitable activity and has sufficient capital. These requirements apply to both regular banks and FIBs, and the financial stability of an institution with such social status must not be undermined.

Additionally, the NBU noted that establishing a retail bank with over 1 million clients requires substantial investments, particularly in IT systems, internal controls, risk management, compliance and financial monitoring, operational stability, and IT security.

According to the National Bank's estimates, the investment budget for creating a retail bank of this scale will likely exceed UAH 1 billion.

However, the National Bank did not comment on the dismissal of PIN Bank's supervisory board last week.

In response to questions regarding market interest, the NBU reported that, during the drafting of the law, postal operators in areas with limited banking network coverage and loyal customer bases, as well as banking associations representing existing market participants, expressed interest in the status of FIBs. The regulator emphasized that it would not disclose specific examples of interest due to commercial confidentiality. Due to the delay in the law's implementation, a new round of clarifications regarding potential investors' readiness may be required.

The NBU noted that financial inclusion development is not limited to creating FIBs. Regular banks and financial institutions can continue expanding service availability, and the regulator is planning measures to maintain financial institutions' physical presence and develop service formats and channels.

Tags: #inclusion #nbu

MORE ABOUT

17:35 17.12.2025
NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

NBU hopes for law on development of financial inclusion to come into force ASAP

13:34 09.12.2025
Ukraine's National Bank seek no role of mega-regulator – governor

Ukraine's National Bank seek no role of mega-regulator – governor

16:13 08.12.2025
IFC intends to invest in capital of Ukrainian insurance companies for first time – NBU governor

IFC intends to invest in capital of Ukrainian insurance companies for first time – NBU governor

19:42 04.12.2025
Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

20:17 02.12.2025
Bank clients can now track their payments 24/7 – Ukraine's National Bank

Bank clients can now track their payments 24/7 – Ukraine's National Bank

20:04 25.11.2025
Ukraine's National Bank proposes changes to currency licensing rules for nonbank financial institutions

Ukraine's National Bank proposes changes to currency licensing rules for nonbank financial institutions

10:23 18.11.2025
NABU asks NBU, Rada to introduce new oversight rules for cash FX currency brought into Ukraine

NABU asks NBU, Rada to introduce new oversight rules for cash FX currency brought into Ukraine

10:29 12.11.2025
NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

10:00 12.11.2025
NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

NBU bans Poroshenko from exercising voting rights for nearly 65% of shares in IIB Bank

16:33 11.11.2025
Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

Banks finance launch of 97 MW of new generation in Oct – Ukraine's National Bank

HOT NEWS

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

LATEST

EU Council expects opening of clusters with Ukraine, Moldova on EU accession – Kachka

Oschadbank provides Kernel with $77 mln loan for renovation of machinery fleet, repair of grain terminal in Chornomorsk

Ukrainian business calls for revisions to bill on control over production, circulation of tobacco raw materials

Demand for passenger cars from China in Ukraine nearly quintuples in Nov – Ukrautoprom

Possibility found to free up at least 800 MW of electrical capacity – Ukrainian PM

Ukrainian cheeses continue to lose share of domestic market – analysts

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

Over 162 mln tonnes of cargo transported via Ukrainian maritime corridor – Kuleba

Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania to launch first monthly import auctions in Jan 2026 for 804 MW

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

AD
AD