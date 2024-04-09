Economy

18:44 09.04.2024

Kharkiv region to receive UAH 1.5 bln under Made in Ukraine program, amount not limited – Svyrydenko

Kharkiv region will receive UAH 1.5 billion under the Made in Ukraine program and this amount is not a limit, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said during a meeting with entrepreneurs of Kharkiv region with the participation of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the president's press service, the head of state thanked entrepreneurs for preserving the region's economy during the war.

"We are ready to talk about your most painful issues. Where we can help, we will do so," Zelenskyy said.

The president emphasized that it is now important to strengthen air defense, restore electricity and water supplies, and build bomb shelters in schools in Kharkov region.

He also noted that the Cabinet of Ministers must approve a decision to pay compensation to Kharkiv residents and local enterprises for the use of fuel for generators.

In turn, Svyrydenko noted that Kharkiv region is actively involved in government support programs.

"The state budget has allocated UAH 45 billion for all support programs within the framework of Made in Ukraine, and at least UAH 1.5 billion will be for Kharkiv region. This amount is not a limit. The more actively a business joins support programs, the bigger the amount can be. We also raised with Kharkiv region's businesses the issue of expanding localization to new categories of goods and priority for Ukrainian manufacturers in public procurement. We must buy domestic goods both as a state and as citizens. Especially when Ukrainian goods are produced in such difficult conditions," she said.

During the dialogue with business representatives, it was discussed that today, taking into account the situation in the region, the government is working on a number of solutions. In particular, the possibility of increasing the size of microgrants for businesses in Kharkiv region from UAH 250,000 to UAH 500,000 is being considered.

In addition, ministries and agencies were instructed to explore the possibility of providing micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises in Kharkiv with portfolio guarantees, as well as establishing preferential tariffs for rail freight transportation from the stations in the frontline territories.

Tags: #kharkiv_region #svyrydenko

