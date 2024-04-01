In Kyiv, 97% of residential buildings disconnected from heating

In Kyiv, the process of disconnecting residential buildings from heat is being completed, and as of April 1, this work has already been completed in houses served by district management companies.

"According to individual requests, more than 99% of residential buildings of condominiums and housing cooperatives and about 80% of departmental housing have been disconnected," the utility company Kyivteploenergo said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

As the company informed with reference to deputy head of Kyiv City State Administration Petro Panteleyev, the process of turning off heating systems in social institutions, in particular in hospitals, clinics, schools, kindergartens, etc., continues, since it occurs at the written request of their managers, taking into account the specifics establishments.

The end of the heating season in the capital began on March 28 due to significant warming.