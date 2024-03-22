Economy

12:00 22.03.2024

European Commission proposes increased tariffs on Russian, Belarusian grain products

European Commission proposes increased tariffs on Russian, Belarusian grain products

The European Commission is today proposing to increase the tariffs on imports into the EU of cereals, oilseeds, and derived products from Russia and Belarus.

The decision was approved in Brussels on Friday and sent to the Council of Europe for consideration. The approval of the decision requires the support of qualified majority, the press service of the European Council said.

"The European Commission is today proposing to increase the tariffs on imports into the EU of cereals, oilseeds, and derived products ('grain products') from Russia and Belarus, including wheat, maize, and sunflower meal. These tariffs, while high enough to suppress such imports into the EU in practice, would not affect exports to third countries," it said in the press release.

