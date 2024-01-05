Economy

19:10 05.01.2024

Budget 2024 provides UAH 5.8 bln to pay compensation for destroyed housing – Kubrakov

The 2024 budget provides for UAH 5.8 billion for the payment of compensation for destroyed housing, Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

"As of today, the 2024 budget provides UAH 5.6 billion for compensation for destroyed housing. These funds are assigned specifically to this area and we will definitely have enough of these funds for the first quarter. We will look further. Talk to the Prime Minister, Minister of Finance and decide on additional financing," he said on ICTV.

The Deputy Prime Minister also said eRecovery program (payment of compensation for the repair of damaged housing and certificates for destroyed housing) is receiving a positive response from international partners, as it offers an "absolutely transparent mechanism."

"Therefore, I hope that we will be able to get help (for this program) from international partners," Kubrakov said.

He said at the moment, some 8,000 applications have already been submitted from people whose homes were destroyed as a result of Russian aggression, some 432 certificates have been generated and owners are choosing housing for purchase, the first purchase and sale transactions have already been concluded and people are moving into new buildings;

As reported, on May 10, 2023, the eRecovery program was launched in Ukraine, under which owners of damaged housing started to receive compensation of up to UAH 200,000 for repairs.

