Economy

15:38 20.12.2023

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

Ukraine attracts EUR150 mln grant from EU

Ukraine on Wednesday received EUR 150 million in non-repayable financial assistance from the EU as part of a bilateral agreement to finance the program supporting Ukraine's rapid recovery (the state development and resilience contract), the Ministry of Finance announced.

“Grant funding will help ensure priority measures for the restoration of critical facilities damaged as a result of Russia’s armed aggression, in particular transport infrastructure, public utilities and services, social infrastructure and residential premises,” Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said.

It is clarified that the second tranche in the amount of EUR 100 million is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The funds will be used both to finance recovery measures and to support small farms and other representatives of agriculture.

The day before, Marchenko said that since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has managed to attract more than $39 billion in external financing, compared to $32.1 billion for the entire last year, and by the end of the year this amount will reach about $42.3 billion. In particular, EUR1.5 billion more is expected from the EU within the last tranche of macro-financial assistance this year.

