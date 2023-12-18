UK conducts its first trade mission to Ukraine

The UK Government and UK defence industry conducted their first trade mission to Ukraine. Agreements between UK and Ukrainian companies will enhance resilient defence industrial facilities inside Ukraine, the press service of the UK government has reported.

"Meetings in Kyiv followed discussions at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London in September regarding potential partnerships between UK and Ukraine defence and security companies. Opened by Ukrainian Defence Minster Umerov, the trade mission brought together UK and Ukrainian government officials with key stakeholders from UK and Ukrainian industry to discuss opportunities for long-term cooperation," the press service said.

Following meetings between the UK defence companies and the Ukrainian Government, several agreements have been signed. Babcock being awarded a three-year contract by the Ukraine Ministry of Defence to support and maintain two mine countermeasures vessels 'Cherkasy' and 'Chernihiv' for the Navy of Ukraine, following their transfer from the UK Royal Navy. This follows the establishment of Babcock Ukraine, with the opening of an office in-country where a dedicated team will focus on supporting Ukraine and industry partners.

BAE Systems and AMS Integrated Solutions Ltd signed an agreement that will enable them to offer specialised artillery systems support directly to Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ukraine. Under the agreement, artillery systems donated by the UK Government could be repaired and maintained in AMS' existing maintenance centres in Ukraine, where it employs Ukrainian engineers.

Thales signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Systems business, Aerodrone, which will bring together the best of Ukrainian and Northern Irish engineering to deliver new capability for Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

"Ukraine has the facilities, pedigree, people, and skills to produce high quality military hardware, and has a clear interest in establishing partnerships with Western defence companies to rebuild its defence industrial base and help Ukraine win the war," the press service said.

In total, total trade in goods and services between the UK and Ukraine in the four quarters to the end of the second quarter of 2023 was £1.5 billion.

"This successful UK trade mission is another pillar in our unwavering support to Ukraine as they regain their territory. The UK Government and UK industry will continue to work hand-in-glove with our Ukrainian allies, seizing opportunities for collaboration and bolstering our defence industries," Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge said after the mission.