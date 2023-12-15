Economy

16:07 15.12.2023

Ukraine agrees to raise EUR 150 mln from EBRD to support Ukrenergo


Ukraine agrees to raise EUR 150 mln from EBRD to support Ukrenergo

Ukraine has agreed to raise EUR 150 million from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support the national power company Ukrenergo, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"Ukraine will raise EUR 150 million from the EBRD to support NPC Ukrenergo during the heating season. We signed the relevant agreements today. It is a partners' substantial contribution to Ukrainian energy security and stable energy supply to Ukrainian consumers," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the prime minister, projects for the comprehensive restoration of Ukrainian backbone networks are also being implemented in cooperation with the EBRD.

"We are grateful to the EBRD, personally to Madam President Odile Renaud-Basso and to all our partners for supporting Ukraine's energy sector," he said.



