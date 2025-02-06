Zelenskyy discusses support for Ukrainians with EBRD president

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso, with whom he discussed the banking sector, logistics, and support for Ukrainians.

"And today we also talked about how to support people. There are programs that support Ukrainians. As I said, we have a big challenge today - IDPs. This is a large number of our people. I asked the EBRD president to help me," Zelenskyy told reporters following his meeting with the EBRD president.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that the parties discussed the banking sector. He noted that after the start of Russian aggression, Ukraine rightly nationalized Russian assets.

"Today these assets exist. Among them, of course, are the banking sectors. We are very open to this banking sector. Specifically, in terms of public administration. If there are clients... one of the main conditions is that they are not connected in any way with the Russian Federation, and then we would like to see such Western partners in the banking sector in one part of Ukraine or another," Zelenskyy explained.

In turn, Renaud-Basso noted that the EBRD would invest another EUR2.4 billion in the private sector to support private businesses in Ukraine.

She also said that the EBRD is working to protect electrical substations and develop power grids.

"In particular, from mid-2024, we have been providing support in energy generation, gas generation," the EBRD president said.