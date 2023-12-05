Economy

17:24 05.12.2023

Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

2 min read
Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that in January-November 2023, Ukraine received $37.4 billion in external financing.

"In 11 months, Ukraine received $37.4 billion in external financing, of which about $2 billion in November. This, in particular, is macro-financial assistance from the EU, funds from the IMF, loans from Canada, the IBRD, the World Bank and other assistance," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister emphasized that grants are especially valuable for Ukraine, as they allow covering current expenses, investing in recovery and developing without increasing debt obligations.

"Ukraine received about UAH 405 billion in grants in January-November, first of all, from the United States, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland and other partner states," he said.

According to Shmyhal, in 2023, Ukraine raised $14 billion through World Bank funds.

According to him, the government is currently starting two more important projects with the World Bank with the support of the Japanese government: to finance the agricultural sector for $550 million and to finance social benefits, in particular, subsidies and payments to displaced persons for $1.2 billion.

"We hope that in December, our partners will once again demonstrate reliable and predictable support. And Ukraine will have the resources to strengthen the rear while our defenders resist the enemy at the front," Shmyhal concluded.

Tags: #ukraine #financing

MORE ABOUT

17:36 05.12.2023
In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

In future, we plan with our partners to launch production of armored vehicles on Ukrainian territory – Shmyhal

21:08 04.12.2023
EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

EU to discuss with China Beijing's use of influence on Moscow in order to end the war against Ukraine

20:35 04.12.2023
Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

Ombudsmen of Ukraine and Russia to visit up to 400 captured servicemen by year end

14:51 04.12.2023
USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

USA to run out of resources for new weapons for Ukraine by end of 2023 unless Congress intervenes – Office of Management and Budget

13:36 02.12.2023
Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

Ukraine takes part in largest NATO cyber defense exercises

17:40 30.11.2023
Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

Netherlands to allocate EUR 2.5 bln in assistance to Ukraine in 2024

16:19 29.11.2023
EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

11:03 29.11.2023
Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

Over last two months, Defense Ministry, AFU implement four more NATO standards

12:29 28.11.2023
Ukraine starts talks with Italy to make bilateral agreement on security guarantees

Ukraine starts talks with Italy to make bilateral agreement on security guarantees

20:30 27.11.2023
Zelenskyy, von der Leyen coordinate positions ahead of December meeting of European Council to open negotiations on EU membership - phone talk

Zelenskyy, von der Leyen coordinate positions ahead of December meeting of European Council to open negotiations on EU membership - phone talk

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

Ukrenergo resumes operation of power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP

Another blackout occurs at Zaporizhia NPP – Energoatom

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

LATEST

German govt, EIB to provide Ukraine with EUR 20 mln grant to support energy transition

During restoration, rapid construction technologies to be most in demand – expert

UK to contribute GBP 20 mln to SURE fund launched by MIGA to insure investments in Ukraine

State will provide 15,000 grants for SMEs in 2024 – Economy Ministry

Some 200 ships with 7 mln tonnes of exports pass through Ukrainian sea corridor

Slovenia to transfer EUR 1.5 mln to Ukraine for humanitarian demining by year end

Ukrzaliznytsia and KCBW sign contract for purchase of another 22 passenger cars for UAH 980.45 mln by July 2026

Ukrnafta launches new high-yield well in Western Ukraine

Nova Poshta opens its third branch in the Czech Republic, plans four more by 2024

NBU to conduct comprehensive assessment of Ukrainian banking sector efficiency

AD
AD
AD
AD