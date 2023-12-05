Ukraine receives $37.4 bln in external financing in 11 months – PM

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has said that in January-November 2023, Ukraine received $37.4 billion in external financing.

"In 11 months, Ukraine received $37.4 billion in external financing, of which about $2 billion in November. This, in particular, is macro-financial assistance from the EU, funds from the IMF, loans from Canada, the IBRD, the World Bank and other assistance," Shmyhal said at a government meeting on Tuesday.

The prime minister emphasized that grants are especially valuable for Ukraine, as they allow covering current expenses, investing in recovery and developing without increasing debt obligations.

"Ukraine received about UAH 405 billion in grants in January-November, first of all, from the United States, Germany, Spain, Finland, Ireland and other partner states," he said.

According to Shmyhal, in 2023, Ukraine raised $14 billion through World Bank funds.

According to him, the government is currently starting two more important projects with the World Bank with the support of the Japanese government: to finance the agricultural sector for $550 million and to finance social benefits, in particular, subsidies and payments to displaced persons for $1.2 billion.

"We hope that in December, our partners will once again demonstrate reliable and predictable support. And Ukraine will have the resources to strengthen the rear while our defenders resist the enemy at the front," Shmyhal concluded.