Ukrenergo resumes operation of power line supplying Zaporizhia NPP

NPC Ukrenergo has resumed operation of the high-voltage power transmission line necessary to supply the energy needs of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"Currently, the palnt has already switched from a backup to a normal power supply," the company reported on Facebook on Saturday.

Ukrenergo recalled that the Zaporizhia NPP lost contact with the power grid at night during another Russian attack. Two lines were damaged - 750 and 330 kV, which transmit electricity to meet the plant's own needs.

Ukrenergo dispatchers were able to return to operation the main power supply line of the Zaporizhia NPP with a voltage of 750 kV. Currently, the plant receives the electricity necessary for its safe operation from the integrated power system of Ukraine.

At the same time, the energy supply to consumers in Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk region did not stop; reserve lines were used to meet their needs.

"Ukrenergo's repair teams will begin restoring the damaged high-voltage lines as soon as the security situation resolves. Thanks to the air defense for the impeccable work, without which the damage to the power system could have been much larger," the company summarized.