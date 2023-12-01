Moldova, Greece sign memo on gas supply cooperation

Moldova and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of gas supplies, Moldovan state-owned company Energocom said in a statement, citing Acting Director Victor Bynzar.

Yesterday in Athens, he signed the document with Acting Director of DEPA Commercial Konstantinos Xifaras, he said.

"Moldova and Greece are intensifying cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies, including liquefied gas, as well as in coordinating the use of gas storage facilities and transport infrastructure. The signing of the document means deepening the fruitful and strategic cooperation that we have with the DFPA," Bynzar said.

Thanks to this cooperation, Energocom will be able to meet the needs of the domestic market of Moldova and diversify its sources and supply routes, he said.

"The energy market of Moldova will have access to liquefied gases, including from the United States, brought in via terminals in Greece and the Trans-Balkan pipeline in Moldova, Ukraine and Central Europe," Bynzar said.

Energocom started working with DEPA in April of this year, and since May the Greek company has won several tenders and supplied gas to Moldova for current consumption and for storage ahead of the new heating season.