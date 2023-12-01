Economy

20:55 01.12.2023

Moldova, Greece sign memo on gas supply cooperation

1 min read

Moldova and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of gas supplies, Moldovan state-owned company Energocom said in a statement, citing Acting Director Victor Bynzar.

Yesterday in Athens, he signed the document with Acting Director of DEPA Commercial Konstantinos Xifaras, he said.

"Moldova and Greece are intensifying cooperation in the field of natural gas supplies, including liquefied gas, as well as in coordinating the use of gas storage facilities and transport infrastructure. The signing of the document means deepening the fruitful and strategic cooperation that we have with the DFPA," Bynzar said.

Thanks to this cooperation, Energocom will be able to meet the needs of the domestic market of Moldova and diversify its sources and supply routes, he said.

"The energy market of Moldova will have access to liquefied gases, including from the United States, brought in via terminals in Greece and the Trans-Balkan pipeline in Moldova, Ukraine and Central Europe," Bynzar said.

Energocom started working with DEPA in April of this year, and since May the Greek company has won several tenders and supplied gas to Moldova for current consumption and for storage ahead of the new heating season.

Tags: #gas #greece #memorandum #moldova

MORE ABOUT

20:57 24.11.2023
Moldova joins EU Single Market Program

Moldova joins EU Single Market Program

14:16 23.11.2023
Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

Reps of URCS, Moldovan Casmed exchange experience in caring for older people

16:04 21.11.2023
Overhaul of well in country's north ensures daily flow rate of over 60,000 cubic meters of gas – Ukrnafta

Overhaul of well in country's north ensures daily flow rate of over 60,000 cubic meters of gas – Ukrnafta

16:27 13.11.2023
Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

Naftogaz prepares sufficient volumes of gas for possible higher consumption by TPPs for electricity generation - company head

14:40 13.11.2023
DTEK Oil & Gas increases productivity of gas well in Poltava region by 65%

DTEK Oil & Gas increases productivity of gas well in Poltava region by 65%

20:28 08.11.2023
Zelenskyy discusses with Sandu Ukraine's assistance in evacuation of Moldovan citizens from Gaza Strip

Zelenskyy discusses with Sandu Ukraine's assistance in evacuation of Moldovan citizens from Gaza Strip

16:19 07.11.2023
Zelenskyy initiates extension of ban on Ukrainian gas exports until late 2024

Zelenskyy initiates extension of ban on Ukrainian gas exports until late 2024

14:31 04.11.2023
URCS, Veterans Affairs Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation

URCS, Veterans Affairs Ministry sign memorandum of cooperation

20:52 01.11.2023
Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

Creation of gas hub in Turkey might be completed in 2024 - Turkish energy minister

20:26 30.10.2023
European Commission: Too early to assess expiration of deal on Russian gas transit via Ukraine in late 2024

European Commission: Too early to assess expiration of deal on Russian gas transit via Ukraine in late 2024

AD

HOT NEWS

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

ENTSO-E announces successful completion of power systems synchronisation project with Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs into law bill on state budget for 2024

JKX says Kolomoisky loses control in company

LATEST

Deficit of general fund of Ukraine's state budget in Nov jumps to UAH 162.5 bln

Kyiv accounts for 132nd in ranking of 173 most expensive cities in the world

Demand for ready-to-renovate apartments in primary housing market gradually growing – developers

Three wells launched in Nov add over 400,000 cubic meters of gas to production – head of Naftogaz

Ukraine to launch program to subsidize car loans for purchase of cars assembled in country

World Bank approves INSPIRE social payments project for $1.2 bln for Ukraine

Norway to allocate NOK 250 mln to ensure food security in Ukraine

Germany, through KfW, will provide Ukraine with another EUR50 mln grant for refinancing 5-7-9 program

EU advance for Ukraine Facility in early 2024 could amount to EUR 7 bln - Deputy Economy Minister

Rada unblocks signing of law on expanding tax audits from Dec 1 as part of its obligations to IMF

AD
AD
AD
AD