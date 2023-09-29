Economy

11:14 29.09.2023

Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

2 min read
Germany approves creation of joint venture between Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence industry

The German Federal Cartel Office has authorized the creation of a joint venture between the German concern Rheinmetall and Ukrainian defence industry, Rheinmetall reported on its website on Thursday.

"Launched in May 2023, strategic cooperation between Rheinmetall and Ukraine's state-owned Ukrainian Defence Industry group (UDI), the former Ukroboronprom, has taken another step forward. On 28 September Germany’s Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, cleared the way for establishing a joint venture between Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH and UDI in Kyiv. Authorization from other relevant agencies has already been applied for and is expected to come shortly," the report notes.

"The joint venture is to be based in Kyiv and engage in service and maintenance as well as the assembly, production and development of military vehicles," the German Federal Cartel Office said in its press release of 28 September 2023. "It will initially operate exclusively in Ukraine. There will be no competitive overlaps in Germany, nor are there any indications of competition concerns. The Bundeskartellamt cleared the transaction within one month."

Rheinmetall states that cooperation with Ukrainian defence industry is designed to strengthen Ukraine's defence sector and ultimately the country's national security by gradually building joint capabilities in defence technology in Ukraine. Under the agreement, Ukraine will benefit from comprehensive technology transfers; from the creation of defence technology capabilities at home; from additional local value added; and from the prompt delivery of military equipment from Germany.

As a first step, cooperation will focus on the maintenance and repair of vehicles transferred to Ukraine under the German government's multilateral Ringtausch equipment exchange programme as well as those directly supplied to Ukraine by Germany. In later phases, based on a comprehensive transfer of technology, the cooperation partners intend to jointly produce selected Rheinmetall products in Ukraine. Looking ahead, cooperation between Rheinmetall and UDI could also involve the joint development of military systems by teams of Ukrainian and German specialists, including for subsequent export by Ukraine.

Tags: #germany #rheinmetall_ag

MORE ABOUT

20:22 26.09.2023
Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

Germany to halve federal aid for refugees next year

20:43 21.09.2023
Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

20:57 19.09.2023
Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

Germany announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine for EUR 400 mln

10:31 12.09.2023
Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

Ukraine agrees on RES development in Chornobyl NPP zone with German partners

09:13 12.09.2023
We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

We preparing to strengthen defense support package for Germany – Zelenskyy

20:22 11.09.2023
Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

Kuleba on Taurus missiles: I don't understand why we're losing time

20:04 11.09.2023
German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

German FM notes importance of strengthening fight against corruption in Ukraine

19:42 11.09.2023
Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Baerbock announces intention of German side to build wind farm in Chornobyl exclusion zone

19:06 11.09.2023
Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

Germany to allocate additional EUR 20 mln for humanitarian aid for Ukraine – FM

16:34 11.09.2023
Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

Rheinmetall will supply Ukraine with another 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal about grain crisis: We always ready to engage in constructive dialogue, but not political games

Ukraine supplied diesel fuel to occupied Zaporizhia NPP - Haluschenko

LATEST

DTEK Energy extends terms for redemption of eurobonds by another 2 days

Businessman Yaroslavsky's Sukha Balka mine resumes operation of Frunze mine after almost one year of idleness due to war

Ukrposhta increases its net loss by 27% with revenue growth by 20% in H1 2023

UGA calls to calm down and work out technical issues regarding export of Ukrainian grain to Poland

Turkish developer Bosphorus Development investing in building residential complexes in Kyiv despite war

Ukraine can create large infrastructure company for water resources - Shurma

Rada proposes legislation to reform BES changed

Ukrainian sovereign wealth fund can unite 76-77 strategic companies – SPF head

Tourism agency, Airbnb sign memo of support for post-war restoration of tourism industry in Ukraine

Results of talks between agricultural ministers: Poland insists on banning import of Ukrainian agricultural products

AD
AD
AD
AD