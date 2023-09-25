Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held the first online conversation with Special Representative of the U.S. President for the Restoration of Ukraine Penny Pritzker, during which the needs for each of the priorities of the rapid restoration of Ukraine were discussed.

"He informed us about our vision of the country's recovery and voiced the needs for each of the rapid recovery priorities: energy, mine clearance, restoration of housing, critical infrastructure and the economy. I thanked USAID for joint business support programs that contribute to the creation of new jobs," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is interested in attracting U.S. business to the restoration. In addition, cooperation with the World Bank continues regarding the needs for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian government stressed that the Russian Federation must pay for the damage caused and the key tool for this remains the confiscation of Russian assets that are frozen.

In addition, during the conversation, the parties discussed the insurance of military risks, as well as progress in the digitalization of Ukraine.

"The development of logistics is among the important elements of economic growth. We talked about expanding the corridors of solidarity and war risk insurance. We are moving forward in reforms on the way to the EU and NATO and in digitalization. Separately, I drew attention to the veteran policy and the integration of the military into the socio-economic life of the country," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the United States for supporting the restoration of Ukraine.

"... We look forward to further fruitful dialogue in this direction," the Prime minister summed up.