Economy

14:44 25.09.2023

Shmyhal, Pritzker discuss Ukraine's needs for rapid recovery

2 min read

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has held the first online conversation with Special Representative of the U.S. President for the Restoration of Ukraine Penny Pritzker, during which the needs for each of the priorities of the rapid restoration of Ukraine were discussed.

"He informed us about our vision of the country's recovery and voiced the needs for each of the rapid recovery priorities: energy, mine clearance, restoration of housing, critical infrastructure and the economy. I thanked USAID for joint business support programs that contribute to the creation of new jobs," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel on Saturday.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine is interested in attracting U.S. business to the restoration. In addition, cooperation with the World Bank continues regarding the needs for post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The head of the Ukrainian government stressed that the Russian Federation must pay for the damage caused and the key tool for this remains the confiscation of Russian assets that are frozen.

In addition, during the conversation, the parties discussed the insurance of military risks, as well as progress in the digitalization of Ukraine.

"The development of logistics is among the important elements of economic growth. We talked about expanding the corridors of solidarity and war risk insurance. We are moving forward in reforms on the way to the EU and NATO and in digitalization. Separately, I drew attention to the veteran policy and the integration of the military into the socio-economic life of the country," Shmyhal said.

He thanked the United States for supporting the restoration of Ukraine.

"... We look forward to further fruitful dialogue in this direction," the Prime minister summed up.

Tags: #pritzker #shmyhal #recovery

MORE ABOUT

17:25 22.09.2023
Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

Ukraine to launch market for humanitarian demining services through ProZorro – Shmyhal

20:38 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

Zelenskyy, Pritzker discuss priority areas for restoration of Ukraine, support for most promising economy sectors

15:45 19.09.2023
Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

12:19 15.09.2023
Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

15:09 12.09.2023
Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

Ukraine to apply to WTO arbitration to get compensation for violation of GATT norms if Poland blocks export of Ukrainian grain

20:20 08.09.2023
Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

Judicial practice on war crimes, recovery of damages from aggressor state is being formed in Ukraine – lawyers

14:51 06.09.2023
Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

Some UAH 1 bln in aid paid out under eRecovery program – Kubrakov

17:06 05.09.2023
Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

Govt to approve draft state budget 2024 by Sept 15 – PM

18:18 31.08.2023
Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

Shmyhal, Dombrovskis discuss export of Ukrainian agricultural products

14:33 30.08.2023
Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

Shmyhal thanks head of EU Delegation Maasikas for efforts towards European integration of Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

Ukraine's GDP growth in Q2, 2023 y-o-y is 19.5% – statistics

LATEST

State Food Service starts to compile lists of corn, soybean exporters to China

In port of Izmail, number of ships up by 2.2 times over week, in Reni down by 37.5%

Oschadbank provides Novus with UAH 400 mln loan under 5-7-9 program

Nestlé plans to increase production volumes in 2024 in Ukraine

Export of Ukrainian grain does not 'break' Polish market – KSE

Ukraine to get through winter for first time using only its own gas – Naftogaz

Nine members of monetary policy committee support reduction of key policy rate to 20%, two support 19% - NBU

Poland to help Ukraine expand grain exports to foreign markets while closing its own – president

Ten wells drilled at occupied ZNPP to cool reactors – IAEA

IMF mission begins discussions with Ukraine on second review of EFF program

AD
AD
AD
AD