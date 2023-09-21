Ukraine counts on progress in talks with neighboring countries on control, resumption of exports of Ukrainian agri products - Solsky

Ukraine hopes for progress in negotiations with all neighboring countries, in particular with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, on control and resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said.

He said that over the past few days, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has held negotiations with Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as well as today with Poland, during which measures proposed by Ukraine to control the export of agricultural products were discussed.

Solsky recalled that after the decision of the European Commission (EC) not to extend restrictive measures on the import of Ukrainian grain into the European Union, a number of countries, in particular Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, introduced unilateral bans. At the same time, the EC invited Ukraine to provide a grain export control plan, which was completed on Monday, September 18.

"Each of these countries read (the proposals of Ukraine... Romania agreed with them, provided its comments. We said that we could take the proposals into account. We had a conversation with Slovakia yesterday. It also believes the plan is one that may be acceptable. By Friday we will provide them with all the explanations and additional documents. After which we expect additional questions from them in order to agree on their final options," Solsky said.

According to his information, similar work is being carried out with Hungary.

“Today there was a telephone call from the Polish minister (Robert Telus). We began to constructively discuss the details of our proposal... The Polish minister had questions about how it would work,” the minister said.

He added that additional written material would be provided to Poland. The Polish side will prepare its questions, which will be discussed during regular telephone conversations next Wednesday.

“This is an important, necessary conversation in this difficult situation, so that we can develop a solution for which the farmers of the two countries will not be ashamed,” Solsky emphasized.

Asked about the timing of making final decisions on the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports, in particular to Poland, the minister expressed hope that the Polish side intends not to delay this process for long.