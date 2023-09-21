Economy

20:00 21.09.2023

Ukraine counts on progress in talks with neighboring countries on control, resumption of exports of Ukrainian agri products - Solsky

2 min read

Ukraine hopes for progress in negotiations with all neighboring countries, in particular with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, on control and resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products, Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solsky said.

He said that over the past few days, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has held negotiations with Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as well as today with Poland, during which measures proposed by Ukraine to control the export of agricultural products were discussed.

Solsky recalled that after the decision of the European Commission (EC) not to extend restrictive measures on the import of Ukrainian grain into the European Union, a number of countries, in particular Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, introduced unilateral bans. At the same time, the EC invited Ukraine to provide a grain export control plan, which was completed on Monday, September 18.

"Each of these countries read (the proposals of Ukraine... Romania agreed with them, provided its comments. We said that we could take the proposals into account. We had a conversation with Slovakia yesterday. It also believes the plan is one that may be acceptable. By Friday we will provide them with all the explanations and additional documents. After which we expect additional questions from them in order to agree on their final options," Solsky said.

According to his information, similar work is being carried out with Hungary.

“Today there was a telephone call from the Polish minister (Robert Telus). We began to constructively discuss the details of our proposal... The Polish minister had questions about how it would work,” the minister said.

He added that additional written material would be provided to Poland. The Polish side will prepare its questions, which will be discussed during regular telephone conversations next Wednesday.

“This is an important, necessary conversation in this difficult situation, so that we can develop a solution for which the farmers of the two countries will not be ashamed,” Solsky emphasized.

Asked about the timing of making final decisions on the resumption of Ukrainian grain exports, in particular to Poland, the minister expressed hope that the Polish side intends not to delay this process for long.

Tags: #export #negotiations #agroproduction

MORE ABOUT

20:01 21.09.2023
Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

20:42 13.09.2023
No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

17:22 28.08.2023
Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

Kyiv expects adequate response from European Commission to unilateral restrictions on export of Ukrainian agro products after Sept 15 - Zhovkva

20:30 11.08.2023
Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

Ukraine starts talks with UK on security guarantees

19:31 11.08.2023
Talks on providing ATACMS missiles continue – Ukrainian Ambassador to USA

Talks on providing ATACMS missiles continue – Ukrainian Ambassador to USA

17:40 11.08.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

11:19 25.07.2023
Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

Lithuania proposes to EC to support Ukrainian agricultural exports through port of Baltic States

19:06 21.07.2023
Ukraine intends to bring new agricultural products to Chinese market by year end – State Food Service

Ukraine intends to bring new agricultural products to Chinese market by year end – State Food Service

16:08 14.07.2023
Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

Ukrainian wine exported to 49 countries in 2022

19:35 12.07.2023
No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

No one to bargain for Ukraine's NATO membership with anyone – Zelenskyy

AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz makes payments on restructured 2022/2026 eurobonds – company head

Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ministry of Agrarian Policy announces principles of system for limiting export of Ukrainian grain to EU

Croatian PM says they to not import Ukrainian grain

LATEST

Agricultural ministers of Ukraine, Poland agree to develop plan for interaction on grain exports

Naftogaz makes payments on restructured 2022/2026 eurobonds – company head

Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

Rada supports increase in state budget expenditures for 2023 by UAH 328.5 bln at 1st reading

DTEK restores three out of five destroyed power units, plans to bring 500 MW of capacity out of mothballing – executive officer

Ukraine hopes for compromise before WTO decision on dispute with Poland, Hungary, Slovakia – Ukraine's trade representative

Treeden Group opens first stage of cargo railway terminal in Poland with entry to broad gauge

Ukrzaliznytsia predicts reaching break-even, profit in 9M 2023, entire year of 2023

Ukraine to ban certain imports from Poland, Hungary unless they lift agrifood import restrictions – PM Shmyhal

Ministry of Agrarian Policy announces principles of system for limiting export of Ukrainian grain to EU

AD
AD
AD
AD