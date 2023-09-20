Poland to expand list of products prohibited for import if Ukraine escalates grain conflict – PM

If the Ukrainian authorities escalate the conflict, Poland will expand the list of products prohibited from importing into the country, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is quoted by the Polish publication pap.pl.

Commenting on the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York, who called the situation with unilateral bans on Ukrainian agricultural products "a thriller with grain, in which some countries play their role, but in fact help prepare the way for the Moscow actor," Morawiecki recalled that Poland was the first country in Europe to open to Ukrainian refugees, helped deliver humanitarian supplies to war-torn areas.

"After all this, we cannot hear any ambiguous, and some believe unambiguous, statements that reduce us to the role of an indifferent state," he said.

Morawiecki stressed that Poland believes in Ukraine's victory and is helping, but the interest of the Polish farmer, the Polish village, and the Poles will be the most important for the country's government. "It will be this way no matter what anyone in the world says, because we do not bow to those from the East or the West, we act only in the interests of the Poles," the Polish prime minister said.

Morawiecki noted that Poland is ready to continue to help Ukraine, but not at the cost of "destabilizing the Polish market." For this reason, the government decided to introduce an embargo on Ukrainian grain, although consent to this was not given by the European Commission.

The Prime Minister stressed that the embargo would remain in place until "cooperation mechanisms" are developed.

"I warn the Ukrainian authorities: if they escalate the conflict, we will add even more products to the ban on exports to Poland," Morawiecki added.