Economy

19:30 18.09.2023

Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

2 min read
Ukraine files claims with WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, which ban import of Ukrainian agricultural products

Ukraine has submitted requests for consultations with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary within the World Trade Organization (WTO) in accordance with the Agreement on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"In accordance with the Agreement on Rules and Procedures Governing the Settlement of Disputes of the Agreement Establishing the World Trade Organization, Ukraine submitted demands for consultations with Slovakia, Poland and Hungary within the WTO. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko," the press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine said on the official website on Monday evening.

"It is fundamentally important for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban the import of Ukrainian goods. Therefore, we are filing lawsuits against them in the WTO. At the same time, we hope that these states will lift their restrictions, and we will not have to sort things out for a long time in courts. We need solidarity with them and protection of the interests of farmers," the press service quotes Svyrydenko.

"The steps we have begun and the pressure from the European Commission and other member states will help restore normal trade between Ukraine and neighboring countries, as well as show solidarity between us," Svyrydenko explained.

According to her, as a result of the unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian agricultural products by Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, domestic exporters have already suffered and continue to suffer significant losses due to downtime, additional costs and the inability to fulfill foreign economic agreements.

As noted in the report, Ukraine sees this as a violation by the three EU countries of their international obligations. The Ukrainian side also believes that unilateral actions of EU member states in the field of trade are unacceptable and all member countries of the bloc must coordinate and harmonize trade policy, since it falls under the exclusive competence of the EU.

 

Tags: #grain #wto #import

MORE ABOUT

17:37 18.09.2023
Romania to introduce ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products for 30 days – PM

Romania to introduce ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products for 30 days – PM

12:11 18.09.2023
Ukraine plans WTO action against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia over food bans, introduction of embargo on Polish vegetables, fruits – Ukraine's trade representative

Ukraine plans WTO action against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia over food bans, introduction of embargo on Polish vegetables, fruits – Ukraine's trade representative

15:03 16.09.2023
Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

13:35 16.09.2023
Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

12:25 16.09.2023
Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

20:10 15.09.2023
European Commission doesn’t extend ban on Ukrainian grains to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

European Commission doesn’t extend ban on Ukrainian grains to Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

10:57 15.09.2023
UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

UN intends to continue negotiations to renew Black Sea Grain Initiative – OCHA

20:42 13.09.2023
No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

12:40 13.09.2023
Presidents of Poland, Ukraine to meet soon to discuss import of Ukrainian grain

Presidents of Poland, Ukraine to meet soon to discuss import of Ukrainian grain

09:30 13.09.2023
EU should maintain ban on grain imports from Ukraine to 5 countries, but continue to expand transit - Commissioner for Agriculture

EU should maintain ban on grain imports from Ukraine to 5 countries, but continue to expand transit - Commissioner for Agriculture

AD

HOT NEWS

State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

Ukraine plans WTO action against Poland, Hungary, Slovakia over food bans, introduction of embargo on Polish vegetables, fruits – Ukraine's trade representative

Slovakia bans import of agricultural products from Ukraine until late 2023

Poland, Hungary introduce ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

LATEST

DTEK restores power supply to 38,000 consumers in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk regions over week

Timber harvesting services to be transferred to ProZorro – Forests of Ukraine

State budget 2024 provides for UAH 30 bln to support business – Ministry of Economy

PM: unfortunately, very insignificant amounts raised from partners for fast recovery

Ukreximbank's net profit exceeds UAH 3 bln in Jan-Aug

Energoatom sends first batch of Ukrainian uranium concentrate to Canada for conversion

Govt approves draft state budget for 2024 - Shmyhal

ProZorro.Sale publishes 15 objects of large privatization, including Odesa port-side plant, Centrenergo, United Mining Chemical Company

Bulgaria supports resumption of exports of Ukrainian agricultural products after Sept 15 – Shmyhal

Ukraine wants to reduce tax burden on life and health insurance for volunteers - Shuliak

AD
AD
AD
AD