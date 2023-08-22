Economy

14:35 22.08.2023

Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

1 min read
Shmyhal: We to expand grant support for veteran businesses

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal says the authorities will expand grant support for veteran businesses.

"The government will stimulate the creation and development of veteran businesses. We will expand grant support. We already have a program of non-refundable eWork grants. This program has a veteran component, due to which you can get up to UAH 1 million to develop your own business. There were thousands of veteran businesses in Ukraine, and veterans were at the center of the economic revival of our country," Shmyhal said at the International Veterans Forum on Tuesday.

In turn, Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Laputina said today 400 veterans and public associations of veterans have received grant support from UAH 500,000 to UAH 1 million for business development during the war.

Tags: #business #veterans #shmyhal

