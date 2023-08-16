Economy

18:38 16.08.2023

Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

2 min read
Polish infrastructure too cramped for Ukrainian business - Metinvest commercial director

The Polish infrastructure is too small for Ukrainian business and cannot replace the blocking of ports in the Black Sea by the aggressor, Dmytro Nikolayenko, commercial director of Metinvest, said in an interview with the Polish business publication WNP.PL.

The commercial director of the company noted that the metallurgical and mining industry of Ukraine was previously export-oriented: the country exported 80% of metal products and iron ore raw materials. All logistical routes, including the railroad and ports, could handle it.

At the same time, he recalled that Metinvest's business has an international dimension. As an international mining and metallurgical group, the company has production facilities not only in Ukraine, but also in Bulgaria, Italy, the UK and the USA, has an extensive sales and distribution network - its products are sold in 95 countries. In addition, Metinvest has 20 offices around the world.

"We exported products mainly through the Black Sea ports, such as Pivdenny, which is able to receive the largest capesize class merchant ships, as well as through the ports of Odesa and Mykolaiv. We sent cargo around the world from the Mariupol metallurgical plants Azovstal and Illich Steel Mill. Particularly noteworthy is the sea line from Mariupol to Italy, where our goods were shipped to the rolling mill. Container ships regularly transported slabs (semi-finished metal products) to Italy and the UK. We also sent products from Ukrainian rolling mills to our plant in Bulgaria. It was transported along the Dnipro River, and then along the Black Sea to the Bulgarian port of Burgas," the top manager explained.

He noted that the logistics component was well organized in the group, customers were provided with good service in terms of predictable delivery times. The company hired a number of vessels under various forms of charter contracts, such as bareboat (a vessel without a crew) and time charter (a vessel hired with a crew).

However, the full-scale war directly affected the group and its vertical integration. Metinvest was forced to stop production in Mariupol, then operational control over the Mariupol enterprises was completely lost.

Tags: #poland #metinvest

MORE ABOUT

20:31 11.08.2023
Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

Ukrainians in Poland to be able to receive pensions and other types of financial assistance via intl postal transfer – govt decision

17:58 10.08.2023
Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

Chief of Polish President's Cabinet: Hottest stage in Poland-Ukraine grain dispute is in past

19:30 03.08.2023
Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

Poland to strengthen border security with Belarus with Bystra radar - Defense Ministry

18:21 03.08.2023
Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

Poland to close border for Ukrainian agricultural goods after Sept 15, some of frontline countries to join it – Polish Agriculture Ministry

16:28 03.08.2023
Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

Kuleba: We never provoked any aggravation of Ukraine-Poland relations, ready to address any issues

16:07 01.08.2023
MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

MFA invites Polish Ambassador due to statements made by Secretary of State Przydacz

14:20 26.07.2023
Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

Business associations ask govts of Ukraine, Poland to expedite signing of agreement on joint border

14:42 21.07.2023
Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

Shmyhal calls on Polish side to hold expert dialogue on issue of closing borders for grain exports

18:23 19.07.2023
Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

Poland not planning to lift embargo on agricultural imports from Ukraine - PM

11:47 12.07.2023
Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

Poland to provide infrastructure for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Ukraine to need at least $42 bln in external financing in 2024 – finance minister

Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

SPF denies deliveries of titanium ore by United Mining Chemical Company to aggressor country

Scope of restoration work at TPPs, CHPPs after Russian strikes less than 2% of damage – NEURC head

LATEST

ECA in July helps finance exports for over UAH 1 bln

Swedish SKF reports missile hit its plant in Lutsk, killing three – media

Ukrainians receive over UAH 265 bln of social payments from state budget in Jan-July – PM

NovaPost to appear in Latvia, Estonia in autumn

Lithuanian business proposes to use river transport to deliver grain from Ukraine to Klaipeda

NBU permits Ukrposhta to transfer pensions abroad

Zelenskyy holds meeting on grain exports

Wheat flour becoming cheaper in Ukraine due to high carryover balance

Russian sanctioned assets in Ukraine will be sold at auctions despite difficulties - SPF

Ferrexpo hopes for complete abolition of seizure of PGOK accounts in case of royalty underpayment for iron ore mining in 2018-2021

AD
AD
AD
AD