Inflation in Ukraine down to 11.3% in annual terms after 0.6% deflation in July – statistics

Consumer prices in Ukraine in July 2023 decreased by 0.6% after rising by 0.8% in June, 0.5% in May and 0.2% in April, the State Statistics Service reported in Wednesday.

At the same time, inflation of 0.7% was recorded in July 2022, therefore, in annual terms, in July 2023, it decreased to 11.3% from 12.8% in June, 15.3% in May and 17.9% in April.

In addition, the service recorded underlying inflation at zero in July after deflation of 0.1% in June and inflation of 0.3% in May and 0.5% in April.

Taking into account the fact that in July 2022 underlying inflation was 1.2%, in annual terms in July 2023 it also decreased to 12.3% from 13.7% in June, 15.6% in May and 16.9% in April.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation in the country amounted to 4%, underlying inflation - 3.2%.

As reported, at the end of July, the National Bank of Ukraine again improved its inflation forecast for this year from 14.8% to 10.6%.

Last year, inflation rose to 26.6% from 10% in 2021, while underlying inflation rose to 22.6% from 7.9%.