Economy

19:02 31.07.2023

Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

2 min read
Defense Ministry, Baykar Makina conclude agreement on construction of service center for repairs of drones in Ukraine

The Defense Ministry of Ukraine and Turkish company Baykar Makina have signed an agreement on the construction in Ukraine of a service center for the repair and maintenance of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The ministry said on its website on Monday that this was done to develop a framework agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Turkey on cooperation in the field of high technologies, aviation and space industries, which entered into force on January 23.

"Turkey's help for Ukraine during the full-scale war is certainly invaluable. Special thanks to Baykar for its contribution to building up the capacity of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression. Everyone in Ukraine knows what Bayraktar is, knows your company. But we are moving forward, and it is important for us to create our own base in Ukraine for maintenance of drones. This joint project will lay the foundation for our systematic work, create jobs in Ukraine. We have reached an agreement, the center will be created in the near future," State Secretary of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine Kostiantyn Vaschenko said.

He also noted that today the policy of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry is aimed at strengthening its own capabilities for repairing military equipment.

"This applies not only to drones. This also applies to heavy armored vehicles and other means of warfare. We understand that we need to develop our own infrastructure, create our own jobs, train our own personnel so that even after victory we can be as effective as possible and use the available resources to maintain the state's defense capability at the proper level," Vaschenko said.

Tags: #defense_ministry #baykar #repairs

MORE ABOUT

14:53 07.07.2023
Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

Defense Ministry prepares concept for transformation of Ukraine's defense sector – Reznikov

18:39 06.07.2023
Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

Enemy ammunition depot destroyed in Makiyivka – Defense Ministry

14:20 26.06.2023
Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

Defense forces return Rivnopil under Ukrainian control – Maliar

19:07 13.06.2023
Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

Enemy regularly undermines small hydraulic structures in territories where Ukrainian forces counterattack – Ukrainian Defense Ministry

09:29 26.05.2023
Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

Defense Ministry confirms ‘meeting’ of Russian vessel with Ukrainian UAV

13:25 12.05.2023
Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

Defense Ministry to order Ukrainian tanks Oplot for AFU – Reznikov

11:38 01.05.2023
Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

17:05 19.04.2023
AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

12:22 28.03.2023
British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

British Challenger tanks already in Ukraine – Reznikov

09:21 17.03.2023
Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

Ukrainian intelligence officers receive 30 Ukrainian-Polish Oncilla armored personnel carriers – Main Intelligence Agency

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Need of Ukraine's state budget in intl financing in 2024 to decrease to $37 bln – NBU

LATEST

Kyivguma, Inkliuz-8, Sperco Ukraine, Verba-VV become participants of third meeting with business in President's Office

DTEK presents concept of development of Smart Grid networks on example of Kyiv region

Ukraine, Croatia agree on use of Croatian ports for grain export

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln in grant funds from USA

Coke division of Yaroslavsky's Dniprovsky Metallurgical Plant operates with three batteries at 50-55% of their capacity, repairs other furnaces

Naftogaz note holders give their consent to restructuring

Rada exempts from VAT number of goods for defense needs

Ukrenergo expects to do without power outages in Aug amid extremely limited generation capacities

Over UAH 4.5 bln in grants issued over one year of eRobota program, about 20,000 new jobs created

NBU substantially improves forecast of intl reserves

AD
AD
AD
AD