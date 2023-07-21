Ukraine intends to bring new agricultural products to Chinese market by year end – State Food Service

The Subcommittee on Ukrainian-Chinese Trade and Economic Cooperation discussed in Kyiv on Friday the prospects for bringing new commodity items to the Chinese market by the end of 2023, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection reported.

"The parties discussed the conditions and necessary steps for mutual trade, especially the opening of new commodity items for the export of Ukrainian products, in particular honey, flour, fish products, poultry meat, peas, fresh blueberries, feed for productive animals (premixes), etc.," the agency's website says.

According to the State Food Service, at present more than 900 Ukrainian enterprises have the right to export their own products to China, in particular, corn – 227 enterprises, milk and dairy products – 35, soybeans – 55, barley – 51, meal and bagasse – 48, beef – six and frozen blueberries and blueberries – ten.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to prepare for the signing of protocols on the export of Ukrainian goods by the end of the year, as well as to begin the exchange of experience between veterinary specialists from Ukraine and China.