Economy

09:10 14.07.2023

Nova Poshta extends network in de-occupied Kharkiv region by 50%

2 min read
The Nova Poshta group of companies has invested UAH 20 million in the restoration of the network in the de-occupied territory of Kharkiv region, thanks to which it has increased its size by 1.5 times, the company's press service reported on Thursday.

"Compared to the time before the full-scale invasion, 35 service points have been added in the liberated territory of Kharkiv region, where Nova Poshta customers can quickly and conveniently send and receive parcels or cargo," the release says.

Oleksiy Ahilov, the director of the partner network department at Nova Poshta, recalled that branch No. 1 was opened in the city to provide humanitarian assistance to the residents of Izium, which was supposed to show the level of demand for services.

"It turned out that it is very high, so in addition to the already operating post offices No. 2 and No. 3, we decided to open a new cargo office," he said.

It is reported that in addition to the newly built departments and the depot in Izium, reconstructed and restored departments have started working in such front-line or de-occupied cities as Chuhuyiv (departments Nos. 1, 2), Lozova (No. 1), Kupiansk (No. 2).

In addition, mobile branches operate in the following settlements: Velyky Burluk, Bezruky, Shevchenkove, Rohan, Stary Saltiv, and Prykolotne.

As of the beginning of July, the Nova Poshta network includes over 10,000 branches and over 14,000 parcel lockers.

According to Standard-Rating, Nova Poshta's revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased by 2.1 times, or by 113.2%, to UAH 8.083 billion, EBITDA - by almost 4.4 times, to UAH 1.308 billion, and net profit - almost eight times, to UAH 1.055 billion.

