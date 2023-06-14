Economy

15:30 14.06.2023

Canada opens its market for Ukrainian dairy products

1 min read
Canada opens its market for Ukrainian dairy products

Canada has opened its market for Ukrainian products, in particular milk and dairy products, the press service of the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has reported.

"Thanks to the joint work of the State Food and Consumer Service and the Foreign Ministry, a new market has been opened for the sale of Ukrainian-made products, namely milk and dairy products to Canada," the report says.

Explanations to the requirements of Canadian legislation regarding manufacturers of dairy products and those specified in the biosecurity certificate are published on the official web portal of the State Food and Consumer Service.

You can get acquainted with the form of the certificate for the export of milk and dairy products, agreed by the competent authorities of both countries, on the official website of the State Consumer Service in the section "International cooperation" under the heading "Certificates for export from Ukraine."

To start exporting food products, the market operator is obliged to apply to the territorial office of the service at the location of production facilities.

Tags: #milk #market #canada

MORE ABOUT

10:16 12.06.2023
Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

Canada introduces additional sanctions against Russia to protect Ukrainian culture – MFA

17:04 10.06.2023
Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian-Canadian declaration fixes support for Ukraine's accession to NATO - Zelenskyy

17:02 10.06.2023
Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

Zelenskyy and Trudeau adopt declaration following meeting in Kyiv

13:30 10.06.2023
Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

Prime Minister of Canada arrives in Kyiv

11:24 27.05.2023
Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

Canada to transfer Ukraine 4,800 machine guns, ammunition for them in coming weeks - Canadian Defense Ministry

19:42 19.05.2023
Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

Ottawa sanctions Russian Education and Science Ministry, ombudsman Moskalkova, Rosatom head

19:38 11.05.2023
Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

Reznikov on project of Canada, Latvia to train Ukrainian officers: They will master process of planning, coordinating maneuvers, conducting reconnaissance

10:07 04.05.2023
Canada transfers mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

Canada transfers mine clearance equipment to Ukraine

15:08 28.04.2023
Number of players in Ukrainian media market will decrease after war - Tkachenko

Number of players in Ukrainian media market will decrease after war - Tkachenko

20:52 20.04.2023
DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

DTEK Energy CEO: Ukrainian energy companies should be able to work on European electricity market to restore their facilities

AD

HOT NEWS

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

Building new HPP on site of destroyed Kakhovka HPP requires at least EUR 1 bln and five years – Ukrhydroenergo head

National Securities Commission registers bonds of Nova Poshta for UAH 800 mln, DTEK Pavlohradvuhillia for UAH 10 bln

LATEST

Damage to environment due to bombing of military facilities in 2022 reaches almost UAH 300 bln – Ukraine's Ministry of Defense

European Commission prepares pilot facility to guarantee export to Ukraine, promotes war insurance – Vice President

We constantly expect any criminal actions at ZNPP by occupiers – Energoatom head

Nuclear regulator orders to transfer last power unit of Zaporizhia NPP to cold shutdown

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 0.5% in May, but falls to 15.3% y-o-y – statistics

Water level in ZNPP cooling pond sufficient to meet plant's needs – Energoatom

USA to provide financial, humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by disaster at Kakhovka HPP

HPP capacity reduction due to Kakhovka HPP explosion to be offset by thermal generation to avoid outages – DTEK top manager

Destruction of Kakhovka HPP may lead to withdrawal of about 500 MW of RES generation from grid – Solar Energy Association

RGC using satellite equipment and neural networks creates 3D models of gas networks

AD
AD
AD
AD