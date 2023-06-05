Economy

Nova Poshta opens first branch in Czech Republic

The Nova Poshta group of companies has launched the first Nova Post branch in Prague, the Czech Republic has become the fourth European country after Poland, Lithuania and Moldova, where the group has entered the market.

"We will deliver any goods from all over the world to the Czech Republic in the shortest possible time. We will also facilitate the entry of Czech companies into the Ukrainian consumer market, where more than 30 million customers are waiting for them," said Viacheslav Klimov, the co-owner of Nova Poshta.

According to him, in 2023 the company will open additional Nova Post branches in Prague and Brno and invest 3 million Czech crowns (about $136,000 at the current exchange rate) in development in the Czech Republic.

It is clarified that in the open office you can send and receive goods weighing up to 1,000 kg from Ukraine, it will work daily, the delivery time is from five working days. The cost of delivery is: up to 2 kg – UAH 400, up to 10 kg - UAH 600, up to 30 kg - UAH 1,200, from 31 kg to 1,000 kg - UAH 40 per 1 kg of weight.

Earlier, on April 27, Klimov told Interfax-Ukraine that Nova Poshta had adjusted its plans to open branches in the EU and plans to enter the German market after the launch of the first two branches in Prague (the Czech Republic).

According to him, by 2025 Nova Poshta will invest EUR10 million in development in European countries, planning to open 200 branches in 30 countries.

