Economy

11:14 31.05.2023

Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln from USA through World Bank

1 min read
Ukraine receives another $1.25 bln from USA through World Bank

Ukraine has received $1.25 billion in financial support from the United States under the World Bank's Public Expenditures for Administrative Capacity Endurance (PEACE) Project, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said.

"The funds will be used to support the state budget, especially for social & humanitarian spending," he said on Twitter on Wednesday night.

Shmyhal thanked the United States and the World Bank for their help in the fight against the aggressor.

